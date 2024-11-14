What's up Seguin Angel Tree

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $145

Campaign created by Elisabeth Yarbarough

Campaign funds will be received by Maryane Ingalls-Butler

Many people in our community are struggling at this time of year. We as a community would like to come together to raise money to help those in our community who cannot afford to celebrate Christmas this year. Our goal is to raise money to be able to support needy families from our community this holiday season. Money raised will be used to buy gifts from children's Santa wish list as well as to help families with some of the families with other financial needs such as food, clothing, heaters or even paying overdue electric bills. There's many many families in our own community that are facing extreme difficult times due to finances! We want to give them the gift of Christmas by giving them an opportunity to receive love and generosity from our community to help them feel like they belong and they are loved. This is an outreach being put together by the admins of What's up Seguin Facebook group. Any donations will be greatly appreciated. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Iron Jungle Boxing Gym
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Seguin neighbor
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

