Wernick For Texas

My Statement on TXHD108 Recount:

Election Integrity is the number 1 priority of the Republican Party in Texas. After coming within hundreds of votes in my contest, my supporters became aware that our elections administrator, Heider Garcia, made the decision to use software not lawfully certified for the ES&S EMS central accumulator computer that aggregates votes in this election, and he will do so again in May. Details of this failure have been noted by Texas examiners and have been known since 2019. That's a violation of election law which says that the voting equipment used must be tested and certified. Among many other irregularities, on election night, Dallas County did not provide the customary election-night reporting (ENR) of election results to election stakeholders, voters, public, media, and others.





I ran to give my supporters representation and a voice. And I will do just that. Voters have donated to the campaign to conduct a manual (by-hand) recount of the paper ballots. Although the primary election canvass will be held at 4 pm today, as a candidate with standing, I will request a recount to fulfill my campaign promise to do what I can to ensure confidence and trust in our election systems.





This is not a challenge to overturn the election results. It is an effort to expose flaws, if any, inherent in the current election systems and to protect future elections. There are upcoming Republican primary runoffs, as well as the general election in November where candidates such as @realDonaldTrump, @tedcruz, @RepBethVanDuyne, @MorganMeyerTX, and others will benefit from anything we find out that could be used by Democrat challengers against them. Republicans need to start being proactive on issues we claim are a priority, instead of reactive and always finding ourselves behind the 8 ball with no recourse.

First Week Update:

No recusal as of the end of the first week of the recount.

No livestreaming. So I offered to livestream. They said no. I offered to allow Morgan Meyer's team to livestream. Morgan Meyer's team refused.

What do they want to hide?

I asked for another sorting machine to speed up the process. It would make it more efficient and cost effective. I was denied.

The Republican Party should be all in to make this the smoothest, most efficient, and inexpensive process it can be. The Dallas County Republican Party can be an example to others. It should be encouraging others to stand up and do the right thing when it comes to election integrity. I've laid it out on a silver platter for my opponent Morgan Meyer to join me in making election integrity a priority. But I am being obstructed in my efforts to continue with the recount every step of the way.

Why would any local Republican Party not want to take the lead on Republicans number 1 issue when it has a candidate willing to keep fighting to expose the inherent flaws in the electronic voting systems (EVS)?

If we don't do something now, the Democrats will beat us in November... and cheating with these same EVS will be a big part of the reason why.

In the meantime, we live to fight another day.

As of Day 4, we have gone through 86 boxes (election day polling locations). Counters and watchers have reported 13 boxes with essentially broken or missing chain of custody or missing ballots. Numerous ballots missing judges' signatures. We are far from finished and are attempting to investigate all reports of irregularities to confirm if whether these ballots are lawful under Texas law.

For some reason Morgan Meyer's campaign and the supervisor are eager to stop this recount.

The supervisor has advised me I need to deposit another $10,000 if I want to continue the recount Tuesday. We are almost halfway finished with the election day ballot boxes and then on to the most awaited early and mail in voting ballot boxes.

Please help if you can by donating.