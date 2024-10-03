WEMA Health Foundation 501 (c) (3)

Female Genital Mutilation rescue 2024-WEMA Health Foundation

Our small team of volunteers are headed back to Kenya December 3rd – December 13th to provide medical care for and rescue girls, 6-10 yr olds, from Female Genital Mutilation! We are going in December because December is when the girls are cut and we can have the greatest impact to try and stop this practice. The most horrifying truth is that it is considered “good luck” to “circumcise or cut” girls on an even year such as 2024. Boys will also undergo horrific circumcision ceremonies which led to the death of two boys recently. These young girls and boys need our help now!

In 2021 we had 450 girls whom needed our services. We did not have enough supplies to meet all their needs and had to turn some of the girls away. On this trip we do not want to turn any girl away especially when they travel so far by foot. The more money we raise for their physical needs and medical supplies, the more girls and boys we can protect!

Our goal originally was $23,000 to cover the girls and midwives travel, lodging, and food as well as food, lodging, educational material and medical supplies for 300 girls and their families. However, we have unexpected expenses not accounted for for team to have lodging and food as well as more medical supplies that were requested. They increased the cost of our trip by approximately $11,000. By the grace of God 2 individuals generously donated to help us meet this goal as well as our original goal! Praise God! Every single dime is needed!

Any money above and beyond this now will be used to help other families that come for medical care and our education program. We don’t want to turn any child away! Any new funds that come in will also be used to help rescue girls from the fate of FGM by providing money for them to get an education. Once we see the need will probably be offering a program where an individual can be paired with a certain girl to help her get through school and be a prayer partner for her.

Please prayerfully consider being a part of this ongoing support to the girls of the Maasai villages of Kenya.

Your donation is tax deductible WEMA Foundation is a 501(C) (3) Non-Profit.

You may donate through this Give Send Go giving link below or write a check to WEMA Health Foundation at 1318N 36th Street. Omaha, NE. 68131.

My skills from over 30 years of experience as a manual pelvic health physical therapist will be used to train girls, women, and 50 midwives with the skills necessary to relieve themselves or each other from a lifetime of pain and potential death of infant and mother during childbirth do to complications from scar tissue.



If you have any questions or want to know more about how please feel free to reach out to me by email or phone, emakousthepelvicwhisperer@gmail.com, 661-733-5651.



Here is our website:

https://wemahealthfoundation.org/

Many Blessings and Thank you for making time to listen to the Holy Spirit.



Elizabeth Makous MSPT CLT PRPC CES WCS

