WEMA Health Foundation 501 (c) (3)

Goal:
USD $23,000
Raised:
USD $42,050
Campaign funds will be received by WEMA Health Foundation
Female Genital Mutilation rescue 2024-WEMA Health Foundation
Our small team of volunteers are headed back to Kenya December 3rd – December 13th to provide medical care for and rescue girls, 6-10 yr olds, from Female Genital Mutilation! We are going in December because December is when the girls are cut and we can have the greatest impact to try and stop this practice. The most horrifying truth is that it is considered “good luck” to “circumcise or cut” girls on an even year such as 2024. Boys will also undergo horrific circumcision ceremonies which led to the death of two boys recently. These young girls and boys need our help now!
In 2021 we had 450 girls whom needed our services. We did not have enough supplies to meet all their needs and had to turn some of the girls away. On this trip we do not want to turn any girl away especially when they travel so far by foot. The more money we raise for their physical needs and medical supplies, the more girls and boys we can protect!
Our goal originally was $23,000 to cover the girls and midwives travel, lodging, and food as well as food, lodging, educational material and medical supplies for 300 girls and their families. However, we have unexpected expenses not accounted for for team to have lodging and food as well as more medical supplies that were requested. They increased the cost of our trip by approximately $11,000. By the grace of God 2 individuals generously donated to help us meet this goal as well as our original goal! Praise God! Every single dime is needed!
Any money above and beyond this now will be used to help other families that come for medical care and our education program. We don’t want to turn any child away! Any new funds that come in will also be used to help rescue girls from the fate of FGM by providing money for them to get an education. Once we see the need will probably be offering a program where an individual can be paired with a certain girl to help her get through school and be a prayer partner for her.
Please prayerfully consider being a part of this ongoing support to the girls of the Maasai villages of Kenya.
Your donation is tax deductible WEMA Foundation is a 501(C) (3) Non-Profit.
You may donate through this Give Send Go giving link below or write a check to WEMA Health Foundation at 1318N 36th Street. Omaha, NE. 68131.
My skills from over 30 years of experience as a manual pelvic health physical therapist will be used to train girls, women, and 50 midwives with the skills necessary to relieve themselves or each other from a lifetime of pain and potential death of infant and mother during childbirth do to complications from scar tissue.
If you have any questions or want to know more about how please feel free to reach out to me by email or phone, emakousthepelvicwhisperer@gmail.com, 661-733-5651.
Here is our website:
https://wemahealthfoundation.org/
Many Blessings and Thank you for making time to listen to the Holy Spirit.
Elizabeth Makous MSPT CLT PRPC CES WCS
In gratitude to Elizabeth Makous .
May God bless your teams works. Good luck.
I'm a fellow pelvic health PT. I am beyond inspired by all you are doing. Thank you for all you are doing and sharing your journey with us along the way. Truly incredible.
We are grateful full for another generous donation from you! Thank you for believing n us and supporting us!
Keep up your faith and enthusiasm for this ministry
Thank you for this important work on behalf of women and girls in Kenya. And when women and girls thrive, everyone thrives. Our liberation is interlinked.
Elizabeth, your heart is right!!! We love you... God blesses!
May God continue to bless you and the mission He has assigned to you 🙏
You are amazing. May all who participate in this project be blessed.
For Elizabeth, May God continue to bless and keep you
Bless you and your volunteers for the important work you do helping these young girls and boys.
You are doing such amazing work, Elizabeth!!! Way to be boots on the ground for our holy father, I'm so proud to know and love you ❣️😇
Thank you for bringing help to these girls and boys. You're doing an amazing work.
Another generous friend stepped up to help when I explained to him that we were way over budget due to many unexpected needs that came up. And I am so onhumbled by his great generosity and belief in our team. We will strive to help as many girls and families as possible while you’re there.
Words cannot express our gratitude to my friend and amazingly generous donor who believes in our cause and our ability to follow through with our goals!
Elizabeth is a fantastic pelvic floor PT!
October 15th, 2024
Well Friends,
If you know me, you know I’m good with my hands and physical therapy but not so good with navigating websites. I just found out that I can actually put in off-line donations that we get to our cause so you can actually see how close we are to our goal! Thank you all again!
We are excited to go in a little over a month. We talk with our team on the ground in Africa frequently. The girls women, boys, and midwives, excited for the much needed help!. The more donations we get the more we will be able to rescue and treat!
October 13th, 2024
Praise God! $3500 donated for airfare! I will deduct that from our goal!
October 11th, 2024
Praise God! We have another generous donation by mail for $500. I will be reducing the goal accordingly. Thank you again for all your generous donations.
October 11th, 2024
Praise God! We have another generous donation by mail for $500. I will be reducing the goal accordingly. Thank you again for all your generous donations.
October 10th, 2024
October 3rd, 2024
We have had about $3,200 in donations mailed in. PRAISE GOD! So I am updating campaign goal!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.