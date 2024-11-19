Campaign Image

Funeral Expenses for Eli Weaver

After suffering a stroke in February 2024, our beloved mother, sister and friend fought hard to be with us here. In her weakened state she was in and out of the hospital and in November of this year her body finally succumbed to her ailments and she passed away with her daughters by her side. There are unfortunately many associated costs with laying Eli to rest and if you are able to donate at this time we would be grateful. We are planning on having her cremated with a celebration of life in Fort Bragg, CA sometime later in the spring. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved mother and grandmother in Eureka, CA afterwards. 

Shawn
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Rest in Peace, Big Sister.

Chuck Wilcher
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Condolences to the family and to all who knew her.

Jennifer Alder
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

All my love and thoughts are with your family. She was an amazing woman

Terri Turi
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you girls. Your Mom was the absolute best.

Bitsy and Bruce
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your comfort, peace and solace during these difficult days. 💙

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and strength for family during this difficult time.

Ben ONeill
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Eli was my good friend, and favorite Ambulance partner for many years. Her light in this world will be missed tremendously.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Devon White
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm sorry

