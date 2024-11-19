Funeral Expenses for Eli Weaver

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $1,925
Campaign funds will be received by Veronica Weaver
After suffering a stroke in February 2024, our beloved mother, sister and friend fought hard to be with us here. In her weakened state she was in and out of the hospital and in November of this year her body finally succumbed to her ailments and she passed away with her daughters by her side. There are unfortunately many associated costs with laying Eli to rest and if you are able to donate at this time we would be grateful. We are planning on having her cremated with a celebration of life in Fort Bragg, CA sometime later in the spring. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved mother and grandmother in Eureka, CA afterwards.
Rest in Peace, Big Sister.
Condolences to the family and to all who knew her.
All my love and thoughts are with your family. She was an amazing woman
Love you girls. Your Mom was the absolute best.
Praying for your comfort, peace and solace during these difficult days. 💙
Sending love and strength for family during this difficult time.
Eli was my good friend, and favorite Ambulance partner for many years. Her light in this world will be missed tremendously.
I'm sorry
