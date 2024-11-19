Funeral Expenses for Eli Weaver

After suffering a stroke in February 2024, our beloved mother, sister and friend fought hard to be with us here. In her weakened state she was in and out of the hospital and in November of this year her body finally succumbed to her ailments and she passed away with her daughters by her side. There are unfortunately many associated costs with laying Eli to rest and if you are able to donate at this time we would be grateful. We are planning on having her cremated with a celebration of life in Fort Bragg, CA sometime later in the spring. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved mother and grandmother in Eureka, CA afterwards.