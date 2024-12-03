Help Honor Cheryl Lacy's Legacy/Support Son Zion

Help Us Honor Cheryl Lacy's Legacy and Support Her Son, Zion.

Our beloved Sister, Cheryl Lacy has unexpectedly gone home to be with our Lord. She was a beautiful mother, sister, friend, daughter, Aunt. She was loved by many & she loved many. The pain of losing someone we love is the price we pay for the privilege of loving them and having them be a part of our lives.

Cheryl was a godly woman whose love knew no limits. She gave of herself tirelessly—often beyond her own means—demonstrating a Christ-like compassion to everyone she met. Her heart for others was both her greatest strength and her most beautiful legacy.

Cheryl leaves behind her son, Zion, who is now facing the unimaginable burden of growing up without his mother. Zion’s life has been turned upside down as he grapples with this profound loss. Adding to the weight of his grief is the financial strain of arranging his mother’s burial and finding a way to sustain himself in the days to come.

As the body of Christ, we are called to bear one another’s burdens and reflect God’s love through action. This is an opportunity to come together as a community of believers and demonstrate that no one in the family of God faces these trials alone.

Our goal is to raise enough funds to honor Cheryl with a proper burial and to provide Zion with the support he needs to navigate this challenging new chapter in his life.

No amount is too small, and every contribution will make a difference. Whether you knew Cheryl personally or simply feel moved by her story, we ask you to prayerfully consider donating. If you are unable to give financially, please share this fundraiser with others and join us in praying for Zion & those loved ones hurting right now for strength, provision, and healing during this difficult time.

Let’s honor Cheryl’s memory by extending the same love and care that she so generously gave to others. Together, we can be the hands and feet of Christ in her loved ones life.

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2