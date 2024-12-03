Help Honor Cheryl Lacy's Legacy/Support Son Zion

Campaign funds will be received by William Delgado
Help Us Honor Cheryl Lacy's Legacy and Support Her Son, Zion.
Our beloved Sister, Cheryl Lacy has unexpectedly gone home to be with our Lord. She was a beautiful mother, sister, friend, daughter, Aunt. She was loved by many & she loved many. The pain of losing someone we love is the price we pay for the privilege of loving them and having them be a part of our lives.
Cheryl was a godly woman whose love knew no limits. She gave of herself tirelessly—often beyond her own means—demonstrating a Christ-like compassion to everyone she met. Her heart for others was both her greatest strength and her most beautiful legacy.
Cheryl leaves behind her son, Zion, who is now facing the unimaginable burden of growing up without his mother. Zion’s life has been turned upside down as he grapples with this profound loss. Adding to the weight of his grief is the financial strain of arranging his mother’s burial and finding a way to sustain himself in the days to come.
As the body of Christ, we are called to bear one another’s burdens and reflect God’s love through action. This is an opportunity to come together as a community of believers and demonstrate that no one in the family of God faces these trials alone.
Our goal is to raise enough funds to honor Cheryl with a proper burial and to provide Zion with the support he needs to navigate this challenging new chapter in his life.
No amount is too small, and every contribution will make a difference. Whether you knew Cheryl personally or simply feel moved by her story, we ask you to prayerfully consider donating. If you are unable to give financially, please share this fundraiser with others and join us in praying for Zion & those loved ones hurting right now for strength, provision, and healing during this difficult time.
Let’s honor Cheryl’s memory by extending the same love and care that she so generously gave to others. Together, we can be the hands and feet of Christ in her loved ones life.
“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2
God bless Zion
I didn’t know her personally, but my dearest friend did and told me of her loving kindness, walk of faith and love in Jesus. For the family, Jesus loves you💕
Zion, your mom's love and prayers will always be with you. She is truly proud of you!
I didn’t know Cheryl personally but I remember hearing her blessed testimony one time. May she rest in peace and may God comfort the family.
My deepest condolences to Zion and the Lacy family. May you be comforted by the tender embraces of the Lord during your time of grief.
May the peace of God be upon the family
SIP Cheryl.
My condolences to the family in this time of need
My condolences for your loss Zion. You mother sounds like a wonderful woman of God.
Cheryl, will definitely be missed by her RIG family.
My condolences to Zion and the Lacy family we Love you. Cheryl was loved
Celebrating her beautiful life but Feeling sadness and grieving the loss for such a precious Daughter of God. Praying our God supernaturally multiplies and provides for her son….Motherly influences, Godly brothers and sisters living out their Faith, financial resources, and warm memories of the loving nurturing woman that she represented for those who knew her Praying God’s Shalom peace
Cheryl you will be missed! I truly enjoy every moment we would spend time together. I will miss your transparency and solitude. Especially your kind words of wisdom that reach my heart. I will always love as my big sister in the Lord! May you be in peace as you are in the presence of our savior. Until then until we meet again!
I'm so sorry your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers
