Wells the Warrior

Our dear friends Kate and Mark Laux welcomed their fourth baby, sweet Wells on October 25, 2024. He is now fighting for life with a significant brain bleed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Your compassionate donation will help offset medical costs as well as basic needs such as food and gas expenses when they travel home as they can to see their other three children. We are believing the Lord to perform a miracle, please be in prayer with us for Wells's complete healing!

“Whoever believes in me, as the scripture has said, ‘Out of his heart will flow wells of living water." John 7:38