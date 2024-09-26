Campaign Image

Weiss Family House Fire

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $325

Campaign created by Uncle Drew

Campaign funds will be received by Andrew Snaza

Weiss Family House Fire

On September 26, 2024 my niece and her husband lost everything in a house fire. They have two children ages 11 & 15, everyone made it out safe but their essentials are a total loss. 

It’s going to take a very long time to replace items lost, and many memorial items (ie family photos etc) will never be recovered. 

Although insurance will cover the majority, it won’t cover it all. They will be staying in a hotel for the time being, which can be costly, so as their children can continue to attend school. 

Any help is greatly appreciated, thank you. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love to your family. I’m so glad they’re safe, but such a horrible thing and to lose so much. Love, a CowboyDrew friend on X.

Dallas
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo