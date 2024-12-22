Jan 6 Book Launch & Studio Setup

Introducing Our Book and Audiobook—A Defining Account of January 6th





January 6th was more than a moment in history—it was a wake-up call for America and the world. In our upcoming book, we dive deep into the social and political impact of that day, giving voice to those who sacrificed everything to stand for the American dream.





Available in Print, eBook, and Audiobook Formats.





This isn’t just a book—it’s a movement. Whether you prefer to read the words or hear them spoken, we’re making sure this message reaches every patriot. Our audiobook will deliver the raw emotion and powerful testimonies of those who lived it, bringing their stories to life in a way only audio can.





Support the Cause—Get Early Access.





By donating today, you’ll not only support this project—you’ll become a part of it.

• Immediate access to the first 4 chapters.

• Complete eBook sent to you when the book is finished.

• Audiobook version included as part of your donation.

• Exclusive updates on our progress and behind-the-scenes content from our studio.





100% of Donations Go Toward the Cause.





Your contributions will exclusively fund expenses such as:

• Lease payments on our podcast studio, where we’re creating meaningful conversations.

• Studio equipment upgrades and maintenance.

• Production costs for the book, audiobook, and merchandise.





We are committed to transparency and accountability as we dedicate our lives to this America First movement.





Made in America—For America.





We’ve equipped our workshop with Bernina sewing and embroidery machines to create high-quality, American-made merchandise that celebrates freedom and patriotism. Every purchase supports this mission and helps keep the voices of January 6th alive.





Mark Your Calendar—Coming June 30, 2024.





The complete book will be ready to ship by the end of Q2—June 30, 2024. With your support, we’ll make sure this story is heard far and wide.





Donate Today—Preserve the Legacy of January 6th.

Stand with us. Together, we’ll ensure the sacrifices made for the American dream are never forgotten.