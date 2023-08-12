Caregiving for our dear sick Mother

Hello,

Thank You for Your time & consideration.

My Mom, Elizabeth Crawford-Webber , known as Liz in her community, worked for over 35 years

at H & R Block helping numerous people in her hometown of Clinton, and the surrounding area, in East Tennessee. My Dad was a veteran, but unfortunately, Mom is unable to receive any continuing assistance from the VA! The DAV did help Mom pay one utility bill, Thank You !!!

Over those many years she was beloved by her coworkers & especially her clients! She loved helping people and their families with their individual and business tax preparation needs. During her long career as a tax professional, she touched many lives. She was always willing to help anyone that needed it.

Mom never met a stranger.

My Wife Katherine and I, have been FULL-TIME, live in CAREGIVERS for our dear sick Mother Liz. We’ve been helping her continually for more than (5) years now !

We are both disabled seniors ourselves and are now struggling to keep things going daily, especially since our last battle with Covid and our own illness & disability challenges! I'm an only child, so we have had very little daily help with Mom. My Mom's Sister Louise has help Us care for Mom some thank the good Lord! My Aunt Louise is a wonderful person.



Unfortunately, things have gotten much worse after we all had Covid again this past December of 2022!

Mom’s severe illness & disability now requires her to have around the clock in-home care. She is now also receiving Palliative Care! Mom needs help with all daily living tasks & constant healthcare monitoring! Medicare or insurance does not cover many of Mom's healthcare needs. We have to pay for most all of Mom's senior healthcare products out of pocket as well as some of her much-needed medications!

Therefore, due to Mom's ongoing extra caregiving needs (24/7), we are unable to work outside the home and can do very little outside the home !



We have been full-time Caregivers for Mom for over (5) years now and continued to do so, until her passing, Its was a true labor of love.

Due to our family’s current medical crisis, we are now in urgent need of help to catch up on our home repairs, transportation repairs and many medical expenses, etc. We also have to install some very much needed disability accessibility items in Mom's home.

Please know, Mom’s family will directly benefit from your love, prayers & donations ❤️‍🩹.

God has called on us to help Mom during this difficult time of her life, and we are happy to do so! We just need a hand Up to keep going through this extremely difficult time until we get our ship righted and back on course.

May God Bless You & Yours for considering donating to our cause. All prayers are appreciated & welcomed!!!

Please note : Sadly, We lost dear Mom on June-18th, 2024. We are now asking for donations (IN LIEU OF FLOWERS*) to help offset her funeral cost & many other outstanding related expenses.

*Donations can be made here online @ GiveSendGo or mailed directly to :

Richard Webber (Son)

PO BOX 300

Heiskell, Tennessee, 37754

Mom’s obituary is available for viewing online at Holley Gamble Clinton Tn.

Holley Gamble.com

Thank You, The Webber Family 😊❤️‍🩹



