Support Carmens Fight Against Stage 4 Cancer

My sweet and strong friend Carmen is facing the biggest battle of her life. She has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 bladder cancer that has metastasized to her lung and kidney. Despite the devastating news, Carmen’s spirit remains full of grace, courage, and hope.

Carmen has always been the first to show up for others — now it's our turn to show up for her. She is beginning an aggressive treatment plan that comes with overwhelming medical expenses, travel costs, and time away from work.

Our goal is to raise $50,000 to help cover these expenses so Carmen can focus on healing and spending time with those she loves. No gift is too small, and every prayer, share, and dollar counts.

We will be posting regular updates on Carmen’s progress here, so you can walk this journey with her and know exactly how your support is making a difference.

Please join us in lifting Carmen up during this fight. She is not alone — we are her army.



