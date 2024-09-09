Support for Alse

Dear Family and Friends,

As many of you know, for the last 3 months, Alse has been undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatment for multiple myeloma. This journey has been both challenging and, in some ways, awe-inspiring, as we witnessed the work of God in her life, equipping her with incredible strength and resilience.

We are deeply grateful for the love, support, and generosity you've extended to Alse and her family during this challenging journey. Your financial assistance has been crucial in bridging the gap left by insurance and covering related expenses. Beyond that, your emotional support has been a true lifeline. Whether by accompanying Alse and her husband to chemotherapy and hospital appointments, visiting their home to offer prayers, or simply being a comforting presence, your encouragement has lifted their spirits in ways that words cannot fully express.

In the meantime, the procedures and side effects have been unpredictable, resulting in frequent changes in medication and even emergency room visits. Her husband has remained by her side to care for her full-time while she under goes treatment ,providing unwavering support while also taking care of their kids. This would not have been possible without her brother and the many of you who have stepped in to help with transportation and childcare, for which they are grateful.

During her last consultation with her doctors, Alse and her family were informed that, despite receiving the full dose of chemotherapy, the myeloma cells are not decreasing as quickly as expected. As a result, her doctors have decided to proceed with a stem cell transplant sooner than originally planned. Additionally, while they initially planned for just one transplant, they are now considering a second transplant to be done within 3 to 6 months, depending on her recovery from the first. Starting August 8th, 2024, they will begin administering injections to mobilize and collect her stem cells in preparation for the procedure.

The stem cell transplant itself is a 2-3 week procedure, followed by a recovery period of about 100 days. Due to the urgency of the transplant and a waitlist for hospital beds, being admitted as an inpatient is not an option. Instead, her doctors have advised securing lodging near the hospital for her and a caregiver during the treatment period so that she can receive follow-up care as an outpatient. It is crucial for her to be close to the hospital, as she will be highly susceptible to infections post-treatment. Proximity to medical care is essential for her recovery and can significantly aid in the process.

While their Insurance Plan covers the main medical expenses, many of the additional costs associated with the transplant are not covered, such as the cost of lodging near the hospital. In addition to securing lodging, they now also need to find a caregiver for their children during and after the treatment, as Alse's husband will be providing full-time care for her. These additional expenses, combined with their regular monthly costs, will place a significant financial burden on Alse and her husband.

Therefore, We are reaching out to update you on her current status. First and foremost, we ask that you join us in prayer, lifting her up before God's throne and seeking His guidance on how you can help. Secondly, we encourage you to continue visiting and supporting them, showing through your presence that they are not alone. Lastly, as God leads you, consider helping with the upcoming expenses. Your support can make a difference in ensuring their home remains a stable place for their children, allowing Alse to focus on her recovery without the added burden of financial strain.

Thank you for being there for Alse and her family. We are grateful for your continued prayers, love, and support.

With our appreciation,

Team Alse