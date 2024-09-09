Support for Alse

Goal:
CAD $75,000
Raised:
CAD $40,536
Campaign funds will be received by Yelayou Gebremeskel
Dear Family and Friends,
As many of you know, for the last 3 months, Alse has been undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatment for multiple myeloma. This journey has been both challenging and, in some ways, awe-inspiring, as we witnessed the work of God in her life, equipping her with incredible strength and resilience.
We are deeply grateful for the love, support, and generosity you've extended to Alse and her family during this challenging journey. Your financial assistance has been crucial in bridging the gap left by insurance and covering related expenses. Beyond that, your emotional support has been a true lifeline. Whether by accompanying Alse and her husband to chemotherapy and hospital appointments, visiting their home to offer prayers, or simply being a comforting presence, your encouragement has lifted their spirits in ways that words cannot fully express.
In the meantime, the procedures and side effects have been unpredictable, resulting in frequent changes in medication and even emergency room visits. Her husband has remained by her side to care for her full-time while she under goes treatment ,providing unwavering support while also taking care of their kids. This would not have been possible without her brother and the many of you who have stepped in to help with transportation and childcare, for which they are grateful.
During her last consultation with her doctors, Alse and her family were informed that, despite receiving the full dose of chemotherapy, the myeloma cells are not decreasing as quickly as expected. As a result, her doctors have decided to proceed with a stem cell transplant sooner than originally planned. Additionally, while they initially planned for just one transplant, they are now considering a second transplant to be done within 3 to 6 months, depending on her recovery from the first. Starting August 8th, 2024, they will begin administering injections to mobilize and collect her stem cells in preparation for the procedure.
The stem cell transplant itself is a 2-3 week procedure, followed by a recovery period of about 100 days. Due to the urgency of the transplant and a waitlist for hospital beds, being admitted as an inpatient is not an option. Instead, her doctors have advised securing lodging near the hospital for her and a caregiver during the treatment period so that she can receive follow-up care as an outpatient. It is crucial for her to be close to the hospital, as she will be highly susceptible to infections post-treatment. Proximity to medical care is essential for her recovery and can significantly aid in the process.
While their Insurance Plan covers the main medical expenses, many of the additional costs associated with the transplant are not covered, such as the cost of lodging near the hospital. In addition to securing lodging, they now also need to find a caregiver for their children during and after the treatment, as Alse's husband will be providing full-time care for her. These additional expenses, combined with their regular monthly costs, will place a significant financial burden on Alse and her husband.
Therefore, We are reaching out to update you on her current status. First and foremost, we ask that you join us in prayer, lifting her up before God's throne and seeking His guidance on how you can help. Secondly, we encourage you to continue visiting and supporting them, showing through your presence that they are not alone. Lastly, as God leads you, consider helping with the upcoming expenses. Your support can make a difference in ensuring their home remains a stable place for their children, allowing Alse to focus on her recovery without the added burden of financial strain.
Thank you for being there for Alse and her family. We are grateful for your continued prayers, love, and support.
With our appreciation,
Team Alse
Bless you so so much.
God is always good
May our God of mercy and compassion touch you with His loving and merciful hands of healing! We love you Nardy and Dashe
God is with you always and we’re all praying 🙏🏾 for you.
Alse my sis
“The Lord is my light and my salvation whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life of whom shall I be afraid?" (Psalm 27:1)
Dear Sister, our thoughts and prayers are with you for a full and complete healing.
Continuing to pray for you all! Thank you for sharing all the updates.
September 9th, 2024
Dear Family and Friends,
We wanted to update you that Alse has been admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital as of September 5th. She has begun chemotherapy treatment and is undergoing a stem cell transplant. Alse will remain in the hospital for continued care and monitoring until the end of September. Yelayou continues to remain in the hospital for caregiving.
We kindly ask for your continued prayers for a smooth and successful outcome during this time.
Thank you all for your visits, support, and encouragement.
June 12th, 2024
After a week-long stay in the hospital, my questions and doubts for over two years have been answered. Leaving the hospital, I feel reassured, seeing God's hand at work, preparing the road for us to face the furnace ahead.
Our phones are constantly ringing with calls from community centers, offering help at home, and transportation services, asking how they can assist us in getting to and from treatments. Our church families are mobilizing prayers, continuously calling and visiting. Hawarya and Elaine are taking care of the house, groceries, and kids' needs. Ali and Elaine are organizing visitors and meals. Ayresam is picking up the kids from school and praying tirelessly, giving the enemy no break. Hanu is attending to me all day, preparing us for the challenges ahead. Goitom is helping with the kids and delivering food and drinks , Meki and Kiki are always available to help with picking food and looking after the kids, ready to receive to take orders. Friends of family members whom we never saw before are showing up to pray and encourage us. We are surrounded by so much love and financial support, without having to lift a finger.
I thank God for orchestrating all of this, showing us that we are not alone.
But I cannot deny my fear and loneliness. Each day, I feel the need to stay hidden, afraid of myself and what I might do or feel in times of pain. I pray to be hidden in Christ, so God will only see his son Jesus Christ who suffered for me already. I ask to remain hidden.
Right now, I find myself by Gethsemane, echoing the words and prayers of Jesus, "My soul is crushed with grief to the point of death. If it is possible, may this cup of suffering be taken from me. Yet I want your will to be done, not mine." (Matthew 14:34-36)
P.S. I started my chemotherapy on May 10, 2024. This treatment will continue for six months every Friday, with a one-week break in each month.
Praying with you,
Alse
June 12th, 2024
After my first miscarriage at 10 weeks in September 2021 due to a sub-chronic hematoma, my health has been a rollercoaster. I've had several episodes of infections, landing me in the ER at least five times in a year. Despite numerous tests, doctors haven't been able to pinpoint the cause. I've been anemic and even had a blood transfusion, but the reasons behind my anemia remain unknown.
My sedimentation/ESR levels have been extremely high (105 when the normal range is from 0-20), prompting suspicion of autoimmune diseases, which was later ruled out. I've also undergone surgery and dealt with infections that take longer than usual to heal, making my time in Ethiopia quite challenging.
However, since coming to Toronto, the infections have persisted. We initially attributed it to weather changes, stress, and loneliness, but it turned out to be pneumonia, which took an unusually long time to clear up even with antibiotics, followed by my 2nd missed miscarriage at 14 weeks in November 2023.
Since March last year in Toronto, I've visited the ER multiple times for fever and body aches and was sent back home with Tylenol. Tests and scans have shown inflammation, but no definitive diagnosis has been made. This led to my resignation as I couldn't continue working, and even simple chores became difficult. My family doctor referred me to an infectious disease specialist , whose tests also came back negative.
However, my recent visit to the ER on April 2024 led me to an internist specialist who, after hearing my entire medical history, ordered more blood works. The results, available on April 16, 2024, prompted urgent action, and I went to the ER on April 17 but the ED was still unable to understand the results and I was sent back home to follow up with my family Dr.,Who will not be available until May 2024 as a result I couldn't get a referral to hematologist immediately.
Upon a family Hematologist-Oncologist's insistence from USA, I went to the ER . After receiving me and review my medical history with the blood works and scans I had before, the ED informed me that they are almost 100% sure I have multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, but the Hematologist will be the one to confirm. I was admitted to Sunnybrook, Toronto hospital. The Hematologist team was able to visit me yesterday and today. They have explained my condition and that the MRI they took yesterday showed Mylemoa formation basically on every part of my bones. They have discussed possible treatments but that they will do bone marrow biopsy first which is scheduled for Monday, May 6 2024, to confirm the stage and treatment plan.
I understand this news may be disheartening for many who hear it, but I have mixed feelings. I've been experiencing pain for over two years, trying to endure it with pain medication and hiding it. I have prayed for God to reveal to the doctors what's going on in my body because their response to my conditions and the pain I am going through has been unmatched. Finally having a diagnosis is a relief. I have hope that I can overcome this with God's mercy. I trust that God will hold my hands through this fire and he will glorify his name in this body.
I am confident you're gonna pray for me and my family. I am confident you're gonna call out our names before the presence of the Lord asking for his steadfast love on us.
Tebareku
Alse
