We Believe Her Justice for An Innocent Child AM

A Shocking Custody Ruling Endangers a Minor Child, and Forces Reunification with Her Accused Abuser

This week, a Florida family court judge granted joint custody of 13-year-old “A.M.” to her father, Sean MacMaster, despite overwhelming evidence and a history of abuse allegations deemed “credible” by investigators from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. This devastating decision comes after nine years of legal battles, during which A.M. courageously disclosed her abuse and endured relentless trauma.

In 2016, a young girl living in Oakland County, Michigan—A.M.—made multiple credible disclosures of sexual abuse to numerous mandated reporters and, eventually, to a Florida Family Court judge. She named her abusers as her father, Sean MacMaster, and his step-father, Larry Orr, who is a convicted sex offender (Public Sex Offender Registration #S20016725). Despite extraordinary evidence deemed “credible” by Michigan’s Attorney General, A.M. now faces a devastating custody ruling forcing her back into contact with her alleged abuser. The Mother of A.M. has fought tirelessly to protect her child but has had to declare bankruptcy, face contempt charges, and a bill nearing $2.23 million in legal and expert fees.

What You Need to Know

The Evidence Was Never Disproven

In 2016, A.M. disclosed years of abuse by her father and her step-grandfather, a convicted sex offender. Both men were arrested, and Michigan’s Attorney General called the evidence “extraordinarily compelling.” However, charges were dismissed without prejudice—meaning they could be refiled—due to prosecutorial misconduct in an unrelated case, not because A.M.’s allegations lacked merit.





A Judge’s Dangerous Decision

This week’s custody ruling forces A.M. into a joint custody arrangement with her father—someone she hasn’t seen in over three years. The court dismissed crucial evidence, labeling it “contaminated.” Meanwhile, the Mother has been held in contempt for seeking alternative therapists and evaluations for A.M. to address her ongoing trauma.

A Mother Fighting Against the Odds

The Mother has faced bankruptcy, massive legal fees, and a court system that continues to punish her for putting her daughter’s well-being first. She urgently needs financial support to maintain a safe home for A.M., fight these unjust rulings, and ensure A.M. continues receiving the specialized therapy she needs.

Critical Bond Hearing Evidence After Sean's Arrest

At the bond hearing for A.M.’s alleged abusers, Judge Nancy Carniak denied the defendants’ bond. After hearing the evidence, she remarked:

“Quite frankly, in the almost 20 years I’ve been on the bench, I’ve never denied an individual bond, but I think if there was any case, this would be the case for the following reasons. Based upon the testimony of the trooper, who was the investigator of this case, the two forensic interviews, the five to six family assessments in Washtenaw County, and the corroborating physical evidence of defendant’s semen at or near the – in the child’s – looks like a child’s bedroom, the likelihood of conviction does seem very high.

The Court is very curious why the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file charges. There was no evidence as to the reasons why, and I have obviously no idea of those reasons, but all I have right now is the evidence of the trooper and his testimony and the exhibits that were admitted, 1 through 4. So obviously if something else is to come to the Court’s attention, I have no reason to doubt the credibility of the victim at this point.”

Attorney General’s Confidence

Attorney General Dana Nessel personally signed off on the charges and even met with A.M., gifting her a book inscribed with a handwritten note—alongside Chief Legal Counsel Suzanne Sonneborn—and awarding A.M. a “Badge of Protest.” Those inscriptions read:

"Dear [A.M.]

Your strength and courage are an inspiration. Keep reading and always be true to yourself.

—Dana Nessel"

"Dear [A.M.]

Never underestimate what you can do in this world. If you can imagine it, you can do it. You are strong. You are smart. You are beautiful.

—Suzanne Sonneborn"

Why This Matters

This isn’t a typical custody dispute—it’s a fight to protect a child from real harm. Multiple experts have called A.M.’s disclosures credible, yet the court has chosen to disregard the evidence. The Mother continues to face crippling legal and financial hurdles simply for trying to shield her daughter from further trauma.

How You Can Help

Cover Mounting Legal Costs

The Mother’s expenses have skyrocketed—over $2.23 million—due to nearly a decade of litigation, expert testimony, and court-imposed fines.

Provide Stability for A.M.

Basic living expenses like housing, food, and therapy have become unmanageable as the Mother shoulders massive debt.

Ensure Access to Critical Therapy

A.M. needs specialized mental health support far beyond court-ordered sessions. Your donation can provide therapy for her ongoing trauma.

Where Your Donations Will Go

Legal Representation: Help the Mother retain skilled counsel to appeal the custody decision and fight contempt charges.

Therapy and Counseling: Fund crucial mental health services for A.M., including specialized trauma therapy.

Living Expenses: Aid the Mother in providing a stable environment for A.M. during this protracted legal battle.

Take Action Today

Donate Now: Your contributions will directly support legal fees, therapy, and basic living costs for the Mother and A.M.

Share This Story: Please spread the word. Public awareness is critical to securing justice for A.M.

Thank you for standing with A.M. and her mother. Every dollar is a step toward safety, healing, and a hopeful future for this courageous child.



























