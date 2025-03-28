Wayne O'Rourke Legal Appeal Fund

Wayne O'Rouke is a political prisoner of the UK Police State.

He has been sent to prison for years for social media posts in the wake of the Southport terror attack, despite being the sole career for his disabled partner.

Wayne suffers from mental health issues himself.

This fundraising drive is to fund his legal challenge to be released on tag so he can care for his partner, Rebecca.

Britain First has arranged a legal team for Wayne, now we just need the legal fees of £2,000 which should cover the whole case.

100% of the funds will go to Wayne's legal appeal, and if there is any left, it will pay for his partner Rebecca to attend court to support him.