Campaign Image

Wayne O'Rourke Legal Appeal Fund

Goal:

 GBP £2,000

Raised:

 GBP £230

Campaign created by Paul Golding

Wayne O'Rouke is a political prisoner of the UK Police State.

He has been sent to prison for years for social media posts in the wake of the Southport terror attack, despite being the sole career for his disabled partner.

Wayne suffers from mental health issues himself.

This fundraising drive is to fund his legal challenge to be released on tag so he can care for his partner, Rebecca.

Britain First has arranged a legal team for Wayne, now we just need the legal fees of £2,000 which should cover the whole case.

100% of the funds will go to Wayne's legal appeal, and if there is any left, it will pay for his partner Rebecca to attend court to support him.

Recent Donations
Michael Wickens
£ 10.00 GBP
43 minutes ago

9 Whitby Crescent
£ 40.00 GBP
45 minutes ago

You shouldn't be in prison, Starma should because he's a traitor. Patriots will soon prevail & traitors will be in jail. Hope you're released before long.

Stuart Wood
£ 20.00 GBP
1 hour ago

All the best

Paul M
£ 20.00 GBP
1 hour ago

For free speech and UK patriots

Trevor Darbyshire
£ 10.00 GBP
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
2 hours ago

Ella
£ 25.00 GBP
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
3 hours ago

Wayne should not be in prison.

Shane Smith
£ 20.00 GBP
3 hours ago

Carol Jones
£ 5.00 GBP
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
3 hours ago

Ian Larson
£ 10.00 GBP
3 hours ago

Good luck Wayne

76 Mount Avenue
£ 10.00 GBP
3 hours ago

Marie
£ 10.00 GBP
4 hours ago

Good 👍

Paul Golding
£ 20.00 GBP
4 hours ago

Wayne deserves our support. Let's close ranks and get him released on tag!

