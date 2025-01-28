Vet bills for my little loves

As most of you know, my pig, Waylon Jennings, was attacked by a mountain lion several months ago, but miraculously survived. Since then, my Goldens became ill, and my sweet Loretta Lynn, Waylon Jennings’ sister, passed away a couple of weeks ago. I can’t afford the vet bills I’ve accrued over the last year. I don’t ever ask for help because it’s humiliating, but I need help. I’m doing everything I can to save my Waylon Jennings and all of my animals, but it’s simply not enough.

I can no longer advertise my number to pick up clients because I’ve been doxxed and swatted for fighting to protect children from being sterilized and mutilated under the guise of “gender-affirming care”. People frequently try to break into my home.

I apologize for asking for help. I’m ashamed and embarrassed, but I desperately want to save my animals, and pay off the vet bills I’ve accrued while doing everything I can to save them.

I love you all very much. I’m so sorry for asking, but I don’t know what else to do.