Support the Watkins Family – Overcoming Hardships Together





Our Story





Hi, my name is Michael Watkins. I’m a husband, father, and a hardworking man who has always provided for my family. For years, I worked tirelessly in cybersecurity, ensuring businesses stayed protected from threats. But on February 7th, I lost my job unexpectedly, and since then, our family has been struggling to stay afloat.





My disability check only comes in once a month, and while we started a 3D printing business to create a better future, sales haven’t taken off fast enough to cover our bills. Meanwhile, Ohio’s unemployment system has failed us, dragging its feet on payments that we were counting on to survive.





As of today, we are down to just $60 in our personal bank account and $226 in our business account. We’ve been cutting every possible expense, working hard to make our business succeed, and trusting God to see us through. But the reality is, we need help to keep our family afloat while we push forward and rebuild.





Why We’re Asking for Help





We are humbly asking for your support during this difficult time. Donations will go toward:

• Essential bills (rent, utilities, food, and gas)

• Keeping our 3D printing business running so we can generate income

• Covering medical needs for the family (outside of what the VA covers for me)

• Providing for our children, ensuring they have food, warmth, and stability





It’s incredibly difficult to ask for help, but we are at a breaking point, and we need the kindness of others to help us through this storm.





How You Can Help

1. Donate – Every dollar makes a difference. If you feel led to give, we would be incredibly grateful.

2. Share – If you can’t donate, please share this campaign with your friends, church, and social networks. Your support in spreading the word can make all the difference.

3. Pray – We believe in the power of prayer, and we ask that you keep our family in your prayers as we walk through this challenging season.





We know that God provides, and we trust that He will make a way. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any support you can give.





With gratitude,

The Watkins Family



