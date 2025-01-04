Waters of Ahava Ministry

Vision 2025: This is the year of launching and expansion. The Lord has called me to take the gospel of Jesus Christ globally. Jesus Christ did not only call for converts but disciples and my passion for deep discipleship, carrying the good news gospel as far and as deep as possible has directed me to train internationally and launch this vision in Asia through Charis Bible College. With my husband Rod and my children's support, Rod and I will be traveling internationally to move forward with this vision.



I named this campaign "Waters of Ahava", which is mentioned in the book of Ezra. It symbolizes the Living Water, who is Jesus Christ. Water is also a picture of the work of the Holy Spirit that seals, cleanses, fills and empowers us. And of course, water is a symbol of the baptism of repentance and the new birth. Ahava in Hebrew means love. The foundation of this ministry is the love of God. It is my reason, my why, my purpose. The unconditional love of God is what sets us free from our past and springs us forward into God's purpose and His call. Freely we have received this grace, freely we give our lives for the work of Jesus Christ so others will experience the love of God and their inheritance of abundant life!

Thank you for your prayers and support. May the Lord multiply the seed you have sown to advance the kingdom of God.

Forever Grateful,

Valerie