Installing waterlines at CT Ranch

At CT Ranch, we’ve always believed in hard work, resourcefulness, and the love that comes from caring for our animals. Every day, we do our best to ensure they have everything they need to thrive, from food to shelter to fresh water. But right now, we’re facing a challenge that slows us down and makes our work much harder than it needs to be.

Currently, we’re hauling water to our animals using hoses that run from our house spigots hundreds of feet away or by carrying heavy 5-gallon buckets out to the various pens – the pig oasis, the goat, and calf areas, and beyond. It’s a time-consuming task that takes away from the care we want to provide and adds a lot of extra labor to our already busy days.

To make our farm more efficient and to ensure that our animals always have fresh water right when they need it, we’re hoping to install underground waterlines that will run directly to each pen. By adding individual spigots to every area, we’ll be able to give our animals the consistent, fresh water they need without the extra work of hauling buckets or stretching hoses across the farm.

This project is an important step in our journey, and it’s something that will help us provide even better care to our animals while improving the overall efficiency of our farm. Your support in making this possible would mean the world to us. By helping us raise the funds for these waterlines, you’re directly investing in the well-being of the animals we care so much about. And you’re helping us work smarter, so we can keep growing and continuing to share our farm with you.

Thank you for being a part of the CT Ranch family and helping us create a better, more efficient farm for everyone. We couldn't do this without you!