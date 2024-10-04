Water supply is critical for this community!

In the spring of 2024, thanks to the support of many individuals around the world, Calvin Juma was able to build a modest greenhouse for his community in Kibera, Kenya and surrounding rural areas. This facility was an essential step toward achieving food security in the region and although their first harvest was a great success, subsequent yields have suffered due to chronic drought which is common in this part of the world.

“the big challenge I am facing is the lack of constant water supply. We rely on rain water and it hasn't been raining since April. Our water tanks remain empty and so we have to buy water delivered by trucks which is quite expensive. We spend almost all the profits gained from the greenhouse to buy water instead of expanding our production to provide food security for more people.” ~Calvin Juma

The only reliable, sustainable solution is to dig a water borehole, the estimated cost of which is $10,000 USD.

This critical project includes: conducting a hydrological survey, hiring a qualified geological expert, permits from the National Environment Management Authority and Water Resources Authority, Borehole drilling, Test Pumping and Chemical Analysis.

Approximately 3000 people will benefit from this project and it will also provide training to young people in water project management, maintenance, health and sanitation.

Please support this crowd funding campaign in whatever way you can, whether by donating or spreading the word. No action is insignificant, no donation too small.

Together we can create meaningful change in this world.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to Calvin Juma directly at the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/calvo.wisdom

Calvin Juma is the Founder of Future Within Community Based Organization

