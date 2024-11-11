Africa Water Drilling Project

Ghana Missions is raising money for a Lone Star Drills LT-1 water well drilling system to send to our mission team in Ghana, Africa. The drilling rig has a 300’ drilling capability while our target depth will only be approximately 120’. At this depth we reach fresh water that can be hand pumped to the surface. This drill will be used in both Ghana and Togo to drill wells in villages that have limited to no water access. We currently have needs for a water well at Ghana Mission Hospital, an orphanage in Togo, and approximately 200+ churches throughout Ghana and Togo.

This is an outreach program that will help so many with the basic need of clean water. We share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, make disciples, plant churches, and then follow-up with continuous discipleship. Our team is now trying to help meet the basic water needs of our brothers and sisters in Christ by drilling wells.

The first water well needed is at Ghana Mission Hospital which serves those living in Dzodze. It is critical that the hospital has a clean source of water in order to more effectively care for the patients seeking treatment there. Approximately 80% of the illness in this area is due to water-borne illness.

The orphanage in Togo would be high on our priority list due to no existing well on the premises and the children having to travel to fetch water daily.



From there we have approximately 200+ churches that are candidates for water well drilling due to one of the following: lack of access to clean water, distance from water source, or current water source is contaminated.

We are a seasoned mission team that has been working in Ghana for 25+ years. We also have an African drilling team that will be dedicated to drilling the wells once we have the drill.

Please help us raise the funds to buy this well drilling system that will change the lives of our brothers and sisters in Christ who are in need of clean water.

“If a brother or sister is without clothing and in need of daily food, and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, be warmed and be filled,” and yet you do not give them what is necessary for their body, what use is that? Even so faith, if it has no works, is dead, being by itself.” -‭‭James‬ ‭2‬:‭15‬-‭17‬ ‭NASB1995‬

“Then the righteous will answer Him, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry, and feed You, or thirsty, and give You something to drink? The King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.’” -‭‭Matthew‬ ‭25‬:‭37‬, ‭40‬ ‭NASB1995‬‬

“And whoever in the name of a disciple gives to one of these little ones even a cup of cold water to drink, truly I say to you, he shall not lose his reward.” -Matthew‬ ‭10‬:‭42‬ ‭NASB1995‬‬

For more information or to arrange a personal donation, please reach out to Adam Stracener at 903-790-7462.



