Water Well for Jegele Village in Nigeria

Greetings,

Please consider gifting any sum of funds for a project to install a Water Well in the village of Jegele Nigeria.

We have already installed 5 wells in Uganda and are flying out to dedicate the Wells to our Lord and savior Jesus. The people in the villages have never had clean water to drink, bathe with, or cook with. Many people including children have died because of the water that gives people diseases like malaria.

We are a group of like minded people that wish to do God's will and bring clean water to people in Africa. Every Water Well we install is looked after in good stewardship and are installed on church grounds. People walk from far distances to fill there water and also receive love, and the word of God.

Your gifted funds will go 100% to this new Water Well and will be look after by a godly man name Promise. He is a wonderful young man that has been giving of his time, teachings, and his own person funds to help his village. If you could only here the amazing things he has done for his village.

Let us remind the people of Africa and the people in the Jegele village that God has not forgotten them!

Again, Thank you for your consideration to help fund this Nigeria village.

Please pray for our Kingdom funding as we have a goal of 100 Wells by the end of 2025.