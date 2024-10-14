Hurricane Helene wiped out water infrastructure for small communities in western North Carolina and eastern TN.

Many good people are without safe drinking water for survival as their water treatment systems were completely wiped out by the torrential rains and subsequent floods. They need water to live!

An immediate solution to help them is to provide a kit called ResQx Water 4 Life. This provides a 5 gallon container of water and 4 vials of oxidizer fluid that will each purify 5 gallons of water sourced locally using that same 5 gallon container, for a total of 25 gallons per kit. One truckload of these ResQx Water 4 Life kits will help 648 people to each have safe drinking water for about 25 days. The cost for one truckload of these kits is $38,718. We are seeking to raise enough money to send 2 truckloads of water kits per month to United Way NC. United Way NC has committed to distributing these ResQx Water 4 Life disaster relief water rescue kits throughout the areas in need of safe water.

ICONX Chemicals in partnership with PureLine and the United Way, NC are asking you and/or your company to join us in this mission to send two full truckloads of these kits every month. Your contribution can be their lifeline.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring a full truckload of ResQX Water-4- Life Kits are encouraged to contact Pamela Artman: pamela@iconxchemicals.com or 412.915.0142 for more information.

Your donation can help fill a critical human need for these victims of Hurricane Helene. Please help.