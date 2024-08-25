The filming of“Wasn't Always Like This” short film

I hope you've enjoyed that teaser trailer! It is just a glimpse of the full story.

*Its about a doctor who changes her perspective of the disability community.

*Join with me and lets show the world that people with Down syndrome are not a burden, but in fact we have so much to learn from them.





Out of my passion for advocating for those with Down syndrome, I wrote a short film last year called "More Than a Diagnosis". It shows the behavior of doctors, when giving patients a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. And then I thought, what if something happened in that doctors life that made them realize that they needed to make a change on how they delivered the news to a pregnant mom. So I wrote a new screenplay called "Wasn't Always Like This".

Read on to Learn More

About the film

When a tragedy ensues, it changes how Dr. Susan Crenshaw sees life and runs her practice.

Synopsis: Doctor Crenshaw believes that having a child with a disability is too much of a burden for any woman to bear, so she always encourages testing to make sure the baby is going to be wonderful and healthy. However, when Sharrine, Dr. Crenshaw's sister who is pregnant and high risk, refuses testing, beliefs and lives will forever be changed.

How You Can Help

Donate-there is no amount too small

PLEASE Share this campaign!

Follow these social media links and stay updated!

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092991775484&mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://www.facebook.com/Jeffrey1972?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Follow me on Instagram



Above all Prayer!

How Would My Donation Be Used?

Filmmaking done right is expensive. I have formed "J Peterson Productions LLC", and have invested my own finances, however, I have a ways to go to meet my budget in order to get things rolling. Here are some of the ways I will be using the funds. Cast and film crew, which also includes great lighting, sound, & equipment rental, insurance. Accommodations and travel. Meals, and snacks too. There is also post-production.

PERKS! For you or your business/organization





$1-$99 - Thank you shout out on J Peterson Productions facebook page $100-$499 - Your name in the film credits (and everything above) $500-$999 - Your business logo placement in the film credits (and everything above) $1000-$4999 - Video shout out from set (and everything above) $5000 and up - Associate Producer credit (and everything above) Sponsership/Product placement - Please contact me or email me

*If you donate from your business account, I will give your business a shout out. If you donate from your personal account I will give you a shout out!

Ways to Donate:

Through this platform: GiveSendGo

Zelle: J Peterson Productions LLC morethanafilm@aol.com





Thank you!

Thank you for coming along on this journey with me! With your help, we can truly make a difference!

I will be posting updates on my social media as I bring along more cast and crew! Keep the box checked if you want to know who else will be joining along!

If you would like to see my award-winning short film that has inspired me, check it out here "More Than a Diagnosis - short film





Jeremiah 1:5

"Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you;"