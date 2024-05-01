Michael and Kelli Ward Legal Fund

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $14,326

Just in time to interfere in the 2024 election, my clients, Michael and Kelli, duly appointed electors, were indicted by an Arizona grand jury after months of pressure from the leftist Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.


The Grand Jury indictments were part of a nation-wide coordinated plan to jail Republicans and dissenters of the official narrative of the democrat party. AG Mayes, like Biden, Bragg, and Fani, is attempting to put her political adversaries in prison for exercising their 1st Amendment right to peaceably protest. My clients are now facing prison-time and millions of dollars in legal fees just to ensure that they have adequate representation to fight these bogus charges.


AG Mayes is trying to punish, bankrupt, and silence Kelli and Michael for speaking out in favor of election integrity. And Mayes wants to quash all future peaceable protests against the democrat party by criminalizing this type of speech.


This cannot stand, and we cannot fight this assault on our constitutionally protected 1st Amendment rights to freedom of speech without your help. Your gifts will allow us to stay in this fight and defeat her and the rest of the radical Left. All proceeds from these gifts will be solely used to help fund the legal defense of Michael and Kelli Ward. All funds raised in excess of those needs will be used to help cover the legal fees of other patriotic Americans facing political persecution via lawfare.


Brad Miller

Attorney At Law

Recent Donations
Robert Jackson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I join you in fighting the Beast. We will prevail.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Michael & Kelli!

George Taylor
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers Up!

Robert Jackson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I join you in fighting the Beast. We will prevail.

Robert Jackson
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I join you in fighting the Beast. We will prevail.

Helen Ferguson
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Good luck and THANK YOU for standing up to this BANANA REPUBLIC

Robert Jackson
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

I join you in fighting the Beast. We will prevail.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

May God be with you and provide you the means to successfully defend yourselves from the corrupt persons prosecuting you.

William Ducar
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Robert Jackson
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I join you in fighting the Beast. We will prevail.

Helen Ferguson
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Hang in there you two. When we take this country back… this nightmare will be over . I miss your wisdom in your live podcasts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

Thank you for standing up for honest elections.

Robert Jackson
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

I join you in fighting the Beast. We will prevail.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Keep up the good fight! Praying for you.

WILLIAM OKEEFFE
$ 250.00 USD
7 months ago

Isaac G
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

Todd Cushing
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Michael and Kelli, Thanks for being the spire of our arrow for freedom.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
7 months ago

To Biden supporters, BURN IN FOR ETERINITY!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

"Bad men cannot make good citizens. It is impossible that a nation of infidels or idolaters should be a nation of freemen." "It is when a people forget God that tyrants forge their chains." "A vitiated state of morals, a corrupted public conscience, is incompatible with freedom." - Patrick Henry Praying for justice.

Pam Kirby
$ 1000.00 USD
7 months ago

