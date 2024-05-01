Michael and Kelli Ward Legal Fund

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $14,326
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Ward
Just in time to interfere in the 2024 election, my clients, Michael and Kelli, duly appointed electors, were indicted by an Arizona grand jury after months of pressure from the leftist Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.
The Grand Jury indictments were part of a nation-wide coordinated plan to jail Republicans and dissenters of the official narrative of the democrat party. AG Mayes, like Biden, Bragg, and Fani, is attempting to put her political adversaries in prison for exercising their 1st Amendment right to peaceably protest. My clients are now facing prison-time and millions of dollars in legal fees just to ensure that they have adequate representation to fight these bogus charges.
AG Mayes is trying to punish, bankrupt, and silence Kelli and Michael for speaking out in favor of election integrity. And Mayes wants to quash all future peaceable protests against the democrat party by criminalizing this type of speech.
This cannot stand, and we cannot fight this assault on our constitutionally protected 1st Amendment rights to freedom of speech without your help. Your gifts will allow us to stay in this fight and defeat her and the rest of the radical Left. All proceeds from these gifts will be solely used to help fund the legal defense of Michael and Kelli Ward. All funds raised in excess of those needs will be used to help cover the legal fees of other patriotic Americans facing political persecution via lawfare.
Brad Miller
Attorney At Law
I join you in fighting the Beast. We will prevail.
God bless you Michael & Kelli!
Prayers Up!
Good luck and THANK YOU for standing up to this BANANA REPUBLIC
May God be with you and provide you the means to successfully defend yourselves from the corrupt persons prosecuting you.
Hang in there you two. When we take this country back… this nightmare will be over . I miss your wisdom in your live podcasts.
Thank you for standing up for honest elections.
Keep up the good fight! Praying for you.
Michael and Kelli, Thanks for being the spire of our arrow for freedom.
To Biden supporters, BURN IN FOR ETERINITY!
"Bad men cannot make good citizens. It is impossible that a nation of infidels or idolaters should be a nation of freemen." "It is when a people forget God that tyrants forge their chains." "A vitiated state of morals, a corrupted public conscience, is incompatible with freedom." - Patrick Henry Praying for justice.
