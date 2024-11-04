NC Ward Family Used Pickup Truck

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $6,380
Campaign funds will be received by Robert McLaughlin
TODAY Nov. 23rd, We GAVE the NC Ward Family, the 🔑 keys to a “Paid with Cash” 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck ! Additional checks/cash/Venmo donations outside of this GiveSendGo Campaign total helped us to achieve 100% of our $20,000 GOAL 😃👍 !!!
THANK YOU to All Who Gave ☺️❤️👏 !
HALEY, HER HUSBAND JOSH, AND THEIR 4 CHILDREN ARE FACING AN OVERWHELMING CHALLENGE IN THE AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE HELENE. JOSH IS A CAPTAIN AT THEIR LOCAL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THEIR 17-YEAR-OLD SON MASON IS A JR FIREMAN AS WELL. THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING EVERYDAY 12+ HOURS STILL RESCUING PEOPLE AND HELPING OUT. THEIR HOME, FAMILY BUSINESS, AND STORAGE LOCATION HAS BEEN DEEMED A TOTAL LOSS. NOT TO MENTION THEIR SHARED FAMILY TRUCK. AS A FAMILY THAT HAS ALREADY GIVEN SO MUCH TO THEIR COMMUNITY, WE WANT TO SUPPORT THEM SHOWING THEM THE KINDNESS THEY'VE SHOWN TO OTHERS.
Cornerstone Wed am Men’s Bible study
God bless and help this NC family who are our “neighbors” Irwin, PA
Greensburg, PA Praying for the Ward Family & The Work Crew’s trip .
Bradenton, FL
CORNERSTONE Wednesday AM Men's Bible Study. Would like a receipt for this tax deductible donation toward purchase of a used pickup truck for the Ward family.
We will be praying for you and your family while you are in this season of life. Wishing all of you and those affected by Helene many blessings, peace that only God can provide in these seasons, and that your faith grows from this experience.
We WILL deliver a Used Pickup Truck to Josh & Haley Ward on Nov 20th 2024 for their Thanksgiving ! Be part of HIS Love to them !
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.