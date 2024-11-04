NC Ward Family Used Pickup Truck

TODAY Nov. 23rd, We GAVE the NC Ward Family, the 🔑 keys to a “Paid with Cash” 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck ! Additional checks/cash/Venmo donations outside of this GiveSendGo Campaign total helped us to achieve 100% of our $20,000 GOAL 😃👍 !!!

THANK YOU to All Who Gave ☺️❤️👏 !

HALEY, HER HUSBAND JOSH, AND THEIR 4 CHILDREN ARE FACING AN OVERWHELMING CHALLENGE IN THE AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE HELENE. JOSH IS A CAPTAIN AT THEIR LOCAL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THEIR 17-YEAR-OLD SON MASON IS A JR FIREMAN AS WELL. THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING EVERYDAY 12+ HOURS STILL RESCUING PEOPLE AND HELPING OUT. THEIR HOME, FAMILY BUSINESS, AND STORAGE LOCATION HAS BEEN DEEMED A TOTAL LOSS. NOT TO MENTION THEIR SHARED FAMILY TRUCK. AS A FAMILY THAT HAS ALREADY GIVEN SO MUCH TO THEIR COMMUNITY, WE WANT TO SUPPORT THEM SHOWING THEM THE KINDNESS THEY'VE SHOWN TO OTHERS.