Tragic loss of our senior rescue dog

Wanda Roo was loved by everyone. The shelter, the vet, the groomers. She was the sweetest dog you could meet. She was a foster/ rescue from the Paw Project. Unfortunately, she was used for breeding & had a lot of recovery to do when we got her. She had a huge mast cell tumor, heartworm& cancer. (she went through heartworm treatment and cancer treatment at the same time!! a true warrior)

Despite everything she had been through- Roo pushed through and was a pillar of unconditional love and forgiveness despite her prior abuse/ neglect. Overtime, despite our efforts to keep her as healthy as can be with holistic supplements, the best food etc- She began to decline as she was getting very old. Between her arthritis, hypoglycemia, suspected pancreatitis, hip dysplasia, mast cell tumors- She suffered a very sad fall because of her joints giving out (we think also the cancer spread to her brain, but there were not signs of this until the seizures) and back to back seizures before being rushed to the emergency vet. She was seizing in the car and this was very traumatic for everyone to watch. At the vet- they upfront needed 900$ to intervene in her (mid seizure) to stabilize her. We then had no choice but to euthanize her as her body continued to try to seize despite the constant medicine she was being given to get her out of this cycle. We could not watch her suffer any longer as it wasn’t fair to her, no how much we wanted to take her home for the night. Her body was tired, and ready to go.

She has been through a lot with my family. she was a support system for us when my dad was injured and bed ridden, she went everywhere with me when I first started driving. She was my shadow and we all feel a big hole in our hearts without her here :( she also had a previous $946 in care credit because she always needed bloodwork, checkups, medicine etc for her list of health challenges. I am only asking for some help to pay all of this down as we’re on one income currently and having a hard time making ends meet/ let alone to pay a lot of this debt down. Just trying to get on our feet and not stress about money so we can properly grieve her and celebrate her life without worries.

I put all of this on credit cards because my dogs are my whole family and heart. they deserve the world & I would give that If It meant I could get her back!! RIP my sweet wanda Roo <3