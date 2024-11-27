Timothy Evans Starting Over Fund

This might be news to some of you, but in June of 2024, Timothy Wade Evans, our friend, family member, and battle buddy, was arrested for domestic violence in Alaska. He is still there in the jail pending a trial. Wade has decided to take this to trial because he is innocent of the charges. Many of you know that over the course of the past two years, he has been in a very toxic and abusive relationship. Previously, his ex girlfriend was arrested for domestic violence. Wade decided to drop the charges in lieu of them going their separate ways. Anyone who's ever worked with domestic violence victims before or has been the victim of a domestic violence situation can tell you that it's very hard to not continue to go back. And that is what Wade did. He went back, they had their honeymoon period, and then the abuse started again. Only this last time, when the police came, they arrested him instead. Her story is now starting to fall apart, and his attorney is prepared to fight the good battle. However, his ex girlfriend has control of everything. She has control of his apartment, all his belongings, his two cats that belong to him, and also his debit cards. She is using them, and his VA disability check is going into his checking account, which she is using to pay her own bills. When Wade is released, and we have full confidence that the judicial system will play out in his defense and he will be released with no felony charges and all charges dropped, Wade will leave with nothing. He will not have an apartment to go to, he will not have a job because he's been in jail, his family is on the east coast and he will not have a place to live. His VA money is being suspended until he is out, so he won't have anything. He will not even have money to buy a plane ticket to go home to his family. On behalf of him and his sister Ashley, I am organizing this fundraiser so that he can have something to move with. At this point, his possessions are a loss. He's going to have to leave them with her. But we are hoping for him and his cats to get on a plane to come back to the lower 48 and start over. Anything that you can give will go directly to him for his most basic needs to get back on his feet.