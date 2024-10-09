Campaign Image

Wade Hewitt Recovery and Support

Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $22,185

Campaign created by Greg Thomas

Campaign funds will be received by Wade Hewitt

In 2007 I joined my first season long college football crew for ESPN.  One of the first people to welcome me was Wade Hewitt.  In a matter of weeks we were close friends and it seemed like we’d known each other for years.  Two people with similar thoughts and backgrounds.  Since then I’ve come to know his wife, Debbie, and his two sons.  I’m proud to call them all friends.  

Over his 40+ years in the business Wade has touched the lives of many in our TV community.  He has great friendships in St. Louis and around the country.  Wade is an exceptional camera op and a great crew member.  Hilarity always ensues when he is around.

In early August Wade suffered a significant heart attack (which he would say contrary to popular opinion proves he has a heart) and has been hospitalized since.  His prognosis has become more clear over these past couple weeks.  He’s been moved off of a ventilator, a very good sign, and he’s communicating with family around him.  However, his recovery is going to be long and expensive.  Currently, his family has been able to tap into his limited sick time and ESPN has graciously paid him through his August scheduled events.  In an attempt to add some support for Wade and his wife, Debbie, we would like to ease their financial burden.  The future is full of uncertainties for the Hewitts, and to provide a bulwark against what may come we as a television community can come together to help one of our own.  Please consider donating whatever you're able to offset upcoming medical and living expenses.  Wade is not one to ask for help.  Let’s do it anyway.  And in the biggest way possible!  Please share this campaign with everyone possible using all social media, email and text avenues available.  Thank you all.  

Recent Donations
Andy Davenport
$ 475.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong Wade

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

James Foley
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Larry Faircloth
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love and prayers!! Keep moving forward!

Kevin Musser
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Hey Man! Keep making progress, we're all pulling for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Better days ahead Wade! Keep fighting

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

You got this Wade ! We love you guys! 😘

John Chupein
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you buddy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Keep on getting better and look forward to working and having a delicious meal with you once back.

Greg Thomas
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Get well Hodad !

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

DEH OTHS 81
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Covering down on prayers for a full recovery. Pace yourself, Wade!

Gretchen Neff
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Love you wade!! You got this💪🏻 love Zach and Gretchen

Ed Curran
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

MP
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending love from your former Thursday TD in Bristol! Get well soon!

Updates

9/10/24 Update

September 10th, 2024

Good morning everyone,

I’ve waited to post an update until I had a lot of information.  Wade is on the mend.  He is off dialysis, has had his meds reduced, is up walking for physical therapy and yesterday had an all clear on any obstructions surrounding his heart.  He will soon receive a pacemaker and after a couple days of recovery will hopefully be heading home.  A lot of cardiac rehab is in his future.  I spoke with him yesterday morning and he’s his usual self.  Can’t wait to get out of the hospital.  Compares it to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and he’s Chief.  Keep on thinking of him and praying for him and his family.  Spread the word to anyone yet to know of his situation and if you can continue to support him please do.  Thanks to everyone who has donated.  When I have a substantial update I’ll pass it along.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

