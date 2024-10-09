Wade Hewitt Recovery and Support

In 2007 I joined my first season long college football crew for ESPN. One of the first people to welcome me was Wade Hewitt. In a matter of weeks we were close friends and it seemed like we’d known each other for years. Two people with similar thoughts and backgrounds. Since then I’ve come to know his wife, Debbie, and his two sons. I’m proud to call them all friends.

Over his 40+ years in the business Wade has touched the lives of many in our TV community. He has great friendships in St. Louis and around the country. Wade is an exceptional camera op and a great crew member. Hilarity always ensues when he is around.

In early August Wade suffered a significant heart attack (which he would say contrary to popular opinion proves he has a heart) and has been hospitalized since. His prognosis has become more clear over these past couple weeks. He’s been moved off of a ventilator, a very good sign, and he’s communicating with family around him. However, his recovery is going to be long and expensive. Currently, his family has been able to tap into his limited sick time and ESPN has graciously paid him through his August scheduled events. In an attempt to add some support for Wade and his wife, Debbie, we would like to ease their financial burden. The future is full of uncertainties for the Hewitts, and to provide a bulwark against what may come we as a television community can come together to help one of our own. Please consider donating whatever you're able to offset upcoming medical and living expenses. Wade is not one to ask for help. Let’s do it anyway. And in the biggest way possible! Please share this campaign with everyone possible using all social media, email and text avenues available. Thank you all.