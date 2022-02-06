Keep Independent Media Alive

Monthly Goal:
Like the Canadian Truck convoy, I was kicked off of GoFundMe (and PayPal) used for donations to keep whatreallyhappened.com running.
Since 1994, I have tried to get the actual facts of events out to the public in the face of constant propaganda. Remember when we were told Saddam had nuclear weapons? That's what we deal with at whatreallyhappened.com.
Thank you, Mike. Your site keeps me updated and saved me SO much time and I thank you for your dedication to keeping us informed!!! Merry Christmas to you and your family.
Maybe throw in a good news story once in a while. I know, hard to find but most news now days is depressing.
Merry Christmas Mike & Claire!! Thanks for all the hard work!
All the best for the Christmas season. I have been following you for more than 20 years now
Long time reader. Very appreciative.
Happy Thanksgiving
Was shocked by this in X/Twitter this morning...on JFK&🇮🇱 https://x.com/Red_Pill_US/status/1860036894375170149 And this yesterday... "LBJ's aunt Jessie Johnson Hatcher, a major influence on LBJ, was a member of the Zionist Organization of America. " & this just now⚡️ https://case.edu/ech/articles/z/zionist-organization-america-convention Surprise...Brandeis less radical Hu🎵
