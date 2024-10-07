Hope for WNC

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $22,242
Campaign funds will be received by Brian Ottinger
Thank You for Your Support of Western NC Recovery Efforts
As we continue to assess the evolving needs in Western North Carolina; we have recognized that the immediate need for generators has largely been met; with many residents now having power restored or access to backup generators. However; the journey is far from over. Homes; bridges; and infrastructure are in urgent need of rebuilding; and our mission is to bring both practical help and the hope of Jesus Christ to those who need it most.
We not only need your donations but your prayers. Many people up there feel helpless and hopeless. We’re not just meeting their practical needs; we’re sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ; praying with people; and witnessing a deep openness to God; a sensitivity to His presence that is unmatched and stirring. The hearts of the people are fertile; and we’re seeing God at work in powerful ways.
This is where we come in; not just to repair homes but to build the Kingdom of God in a place overlooked by government aid and insurance coverage. The only support these communities have is each other; and we believe God’s people should be at the front of the line; serving in His name. Together; we are not only rebuilding structures but helping to lay spiritual foundations for lasting change.
Your donations give us the flexibility to respond to needs in real-time; equipping the faithful servants on the ground with the resources they need to meet each challenge as it comes. We are a few years; if not a decade; away from complete restoration; but with your support and prayers; we’ll continue this journey of hope and recovery.
If you would like to specify where you’d like your donation to go, please leave a note in the comments section of your GiveSendGo donation. You can designate support for specific needs like “Generators,” “Rebuilding Supplies,” “Community Outreach,” or “General Support.” This helps us allocate resources to the areas that matter most to you, ensuring your generosity has the greatest impact.
Thank you for partnering with us to be the hands and feet of Christ in Western NC.
Thank you for continuing to minister to those in NC who are still struggling. God bless you all!
This donation is from Fairview Lutheran Church, Gore Va. We are a small country church and this is a major accomplishment for our small congregation of 20 people. You are in our hearts and prayers. God Be With You.
Camp Miller Donation. My son Jon was just there serving.
Thank you for your dedication to these people! God bless you!
For camp miller
We LOVE North Carolina and her people. We visit whenever we can and hope to return soon. GOD BLESS all of you for your kindness, support and good works! For Camp Miller
For Camp Miller Thank you all!
Blessings!
God protect our brothers and sisters in WNC. Hugs and love from Canada to everyone - victims and helpers.
For Michelle Balls WNC generator fund; thank y’all for helping everyone. Praying.
God bless yall.
Thank you for taking Jesus and help to the hurting
I’m praying hard that Jesus blesses you all back more than your loss. I will not cause pain without new birth days the Lotd; Isaiah 66:9.
December 10th, 2024
By God’s grace; this Christmas we will be delivering financial gifts to three faithful ministries on the ground; allowing them to meet real needs in real time for those they serve. These ministries are daily helping families and individuals who are still without basics like shelter; food; and other essentials.
While much has been accomplished through your generosity; the work is far from over. Many are still facing immense challenges; but the good news is that the Kingdom is advancing! God’s people are leading the way; bringing hope; love; and the light of Christ to the darkest places.
This holiday season; if you feel led to give; your contribution will help us provide these financial gifts just before Christmas. This ensures the ministries have the resources they need to bless and support their communities immediately.
Thank you for joining us in being the hands and feet of Jesus this season; together, we can share the love of Christ and remind the world of His unending grace and hope.
November 4th, 2024
Dearly Beloved,
We want to extend our deepest gratitude for your generosity in supporting Western North Carolina’s recovery efforts. Because of your giving; we were able to deliver 20 generators to those in dire need; providing immediate relief through power and warmth. Each generator has been a lifeline; your support made that possible.
As the needs evolve, we are keeping the giving link on to continue raising funds to meet the most pressing needs in these communities. Beyond just survival; we aim to support restoration; rebuilding homes and lives with tangible supplies and with hope that sustains. Many people have lost everything; homes; possessions; and even loved ones; they’re facing the daunting challenge of rebuilding. Tragically, there are now reports of suicides as people struggle to cope with their losses and the uncertainty of how to move forward.
Mayor Rob's Update from Camp Miller in Pensacola, NC
Instagram Reel From Our Latest Trip
I’d like to share a story that has deeply touched our team and underscores the importance of hope in these efforts. Recently, we met a man who had come down from the mountains. He had been living in a tent with a generator; relying on community support for essentials like food; water; and shelter. When we asked what he needed, he responded, “Thank you for all the support you’re giving us with shelter; food; water; and power; but what this community needs most is hope.” His words reminded us of the heart of our mission; to bring not just physical help but a renewed sense of hope.
We would also be grateful for your prayers for a young man named Kyle; whom I had the opportunity to meet while volunteering at Ken Miller. Kyle; who has been coming up every weekend to serve; shared a painful experience from his second week volunteering when he and others had to retrieve the bodies of a family from a riverbed. I asked Kyle about his faith, and he mentioned he believed in God but didn’t attend church or read the Bible. This led to a beautiful opportunity to share the Gospel with him; we exchanged numbers with hopes of meeting again. Please pray that God would continue to work in Kyle’s heart and that we would be able to offer him encouragement and guidance.
For those continuing to support this mission financially, you can also leave a note in the comments section on our GiveSendGo page to specify where you’d like your donation to go. You can designate support for specific needs like "Generators," "Rebuilding Supplies," "Community Outreach," or "General Support." This helps us allocate resources to the areas that matter most to you, ensuring your generosity has the greatest impact.
Your donations allow us to respond in real-time to these changing needs; to be a consistent; Gospel-centered presence in Western NC. With your support; we are here not just to help rebuild homes but to bring the hope of Christ to communities in great need. Together; we can help people feel seen; supported; and loved through each step of this journey.
Thank you once again for your generosity; your prayers; and your heart for this mission. We are honored to partner with you to be the hands and feet of Jesus in Western NC.
In His Service,
Brian Ottinger
October 13th, 2024
Hi, this is Brian Ottinger, and I want to start by sharing my deep gratitude with you. Your generosity has made an incredible difference for the people of Western North Carolina in the aftermath of the devastating floods. I just returned home after spending a few days with a team hand delivering generators and meeting the needs of those hardest hit by the disaster.. Here is a facebook post with videos and photos.
We were able to share the Gospel and pray with every person we encountered. The devastation is overwhelming, with entire homes, communities, and even whole families lost to the raging river. The death toll is high, and the stories we heard were incredibly hard to take in. Yet, through it all, God is moving in powerful ways, and we are honored to be part of His work.
God led us directly to Spruce Pine, one of the hardest hit areas, where we connected with First Baptist Spruce Pine. There, we discovered many people still without power after more than two weeks, including those who are medically dependent. Many simply cannot afford a generator. The need is great, especially with freezing temperatures setting in.
Matthew 25:40 says, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” This Scripture has come to life as we’ve met physical needs while sharing Christ’s love. We are heading back this weekend to purchase our second round of generators, working alongside Baptists on Mission and the Disaster Relief Efforts at First Baptist. Some areas may be without power for six to eight months, putting the elderly and vulnerable at serious risk.
Thank you again for your support. If you feel led to give again or share this need with others, it would make a tremendous impact. We also desperately need a side by side vehicle to deliver generators to those who are unreachable by car. Please continue to pray for these communities and our efforts. Together, we can continue to make a life saving difference.
With deep gratitude,
Brian Ottinger
