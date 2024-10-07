Hope for WNC

Thank You for Your Support of Western NC Recovery Efforts

As we continue to assess the evolving needs in Western North Carolina; we have recognized that the immediate need for generators has largely been met; with many residents now having power restored or access to backup generators. However; the journey is far from over. Homes; bridges; and infrastructure are in urgent need of rebuilding; and our mission is to bring both practical help and the hope of Jesus Christ to those who need it most.



We not only need your donations but your prayers. Many people up there feel helpless and hopeless. We’re not just meeting their practical needs; we’re sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ; praying with people; and witnessing a deep openness to God; a sensitivity to His presence that is unmatched and stirring. The hearts of the people are fertile; and we’re seeing God at work in powerful ways.



This is where we come in; not just to repair homes but to build the Kingdom of God in a place overlooked by government aid and insurance coverage. The only support these communities have is each other; and we believe God’s people should be at the front of the line; serving in His name. Together; we are not only rebuilding structures but helping to lay spiritual foundations for lasting change.



Your donations give us the flexibility to respond to needs in real-time; equipping the faithful servants on the ground with the resources they need to meet each challenge as it comes. We are a few years; if not a decade; away from complete restoration; but with your support and prayers; we’ll continue this journey of hope and recovery.

If you would like to specify where you’d like your donation to go, please leave a note in the comments section of your GiveSendGo donation. You can designate support for specific needs like “Generators,” “Rebuilding Supplies,” “Community Outreach,” or “General Support.” This helps us allocate resources to the areas that matter most to you, ensuring your generosity has the greatest impact.

Thank you for partnering with us to be the hands and feet of Christ in Western NC.

