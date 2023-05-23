Campaign Image

Operation Archangel Child Rescue

Goal:

 USD $85,000

Raised:

 USD $20,893

Campaign created by Christie Hutcherson

Campaign funds will be received by Christie Hutcherson

Operation Archangel Child Rescue. Help eradicate the Evils of Child Sex Trafficking

Silence isn't an option. The truth of what is happening with our most innocent and vulnerable children needs to be prevented. Their little voices need to be heard and we need to fight to protect. Help keep Christie and her team in the FIGHT saving children.

"There is an unseen evil in this world, it has no prejudice nor does it see color, economic status or gender, it is called human trafficking. After being on the frontlines and witnessing these unspeakable horrific acts you can never be the same. Our organization will not rest until we put an end to this evil." - Christie Hutcherson, Founder/President


Recent Donations
Jessica Jagod
$ 25.00 USD
10 hours ago

May God protect you in the front lines, give you supernatural wisdom and strength to carry out missions to rescue children.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Linda
$ 30.00 USD
27 days ago

Janet Flynn
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Walt
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Lisa K
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Bless you for helping God's children.

Linda
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Linda
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Linda
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Nancy Sanders
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Linda
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Give em' Christie!! I, and others like me ARE locked and LOADED. GOD BLESS YOU Dear!!

Gabriel Fleres
$ 1000.00 USD
5 months ago

As a namesake of patron saint of Abruzzo Italy San Gabriele patron saint of youth I happily join this beautiful cause

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for everything you do 🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Let us keep running the race that has been set before us, keeping our eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.

Linda
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 52.00 USD
6 months ago

God Bless.

