Goal:
USD $85,000
Raised:
USD $20,893
Campaign funds will be received by Christie Hutcherson
Operation Archangel Child Rescue. Help eradicate the Evils of Child Sex Trafficking
Silence isn't an option. The truth of what is happening with our most innocent and vulnerable children needs to be prevented. Their little voices need to be heard and we need to fight to protect. Help keep Christie and her team in the FIGHT saving children.
"There is an unseen evil in this world, it has no prejudice nor does it see color, economic status or gender, it is called human trafficking. After being on the frontlines and witnessing these unspeakable horrific acts you can never be the same. Our organization will not rest until we put an end to this evil." - Christie Hutcherson, Founder/President
May God protect you in the front lines, give you supernatural wisdom and strength to carry out missions to rescue children.
Bless you for helping God's children.
Give em' Christie!! I, and others like me ARE locked and LOADED. GOD BLESS YOU Dear!!
As a namesake of patron saint of Abruzzo Italy San Gabriele patron saint of youth I happily join this beautiful cause
Thank you for everything you do 🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Let us keep running the race that has been set before us, keeping our eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.
God Bless.
