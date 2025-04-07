Help Keep OUR Website Alive

Goal:
USD $600
Raised:
USD $175
The cost of doing business has risen more than ever, and we’re facing a tough challenge. Our website is up for renewal, but we simply don’t have the funds to keep it going.
If you’ve found value in our platform or appreciate what we do, we’re asking for your support. Every contribution, big or small, helps us stay online and continue serving our community.
Thank you for standing with us. 💛
MAY THE LORD TRIPLE YOUR GIVING SO WE CAN PRAISE THE LORD WITH ALL OUR HEARTS FOR ALL THE WINS AND GRACE!
Will, Trust in the Lord with allur heart,mind, body and soul. Be Still And Know. God is blessing u and Shannon each day!
May God Be with you
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.