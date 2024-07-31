World Councl for Health Canada

Introducing World Council for Health Canada

In June of 2024 the World Council For Health Canada was established. Canada is now one of 37 nations with a WCH country council. The WCH vision is the antithesis of the top down authoritarian model of the WHO which has been used to violate the rights and health of people around the world. We maintain that your rights are inalienable, and include bodily sovereignty. Each individual is the top authority over their own health. No one should be coerced or forcibly injected with any “vaccine”, drug or device.



The global community of WCH country councils are working together to share knowledge and support each other. Each country council takes responsibility for its country, and looks out for the best interests of our citizens.



All WCH country councils support the seven Better Way Principles of the World Council For Health:



1. We act in honour and do no harm

2. We are free beings with free will

3. We are part of nature

4. We are spiritual and thrive when life has meaning and purpose

5. We thrive together and value our diverse community

6. We value different perspectives

7. We use technology with discernment



WCH Canada is raising funds to cover technical costs and expand our team to take on the challenges listed above. Your contributions, big and small, go towards making a big difference. By donating today, you help us build for Canada´s better tomorrow.



