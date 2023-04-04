Locus Standi Investigation

Hello,

Please help in the support to raise money for Scott Aughney's fight for election integrity in the state of Michigan. Scott ran for the Michigan GOP Chair position this past February 2023. If you attended any of the debates prior to the convention, Scott always made it a point to talk about his investigations into our voter record files “QVF” in Michigan since the 2020 election. Scott has been working tirelessly for the past 18 months gathering evidence on this issue. His passion and perseverance to get to the bottom of the corruption here in our state has been making real headway. We have 83 counties in our state. Scott has been traveling around and presenting his concrete evidence about voter irregularities between the county records and the states records. Since he has been doing this there is nearly 20 of those counties whose citizens are taking action so that our voter record files will not be tampered with any longer.



Scott has received limited donations from citizens across Michigan as he has been presenting his evidence, but many of us know as this process evolves it’s going to take a lot of money for lawyer fees, court costs, additional FOIA reports, plus traveling expenses to all the various counties. This is why I am asking for your help to support this man for all his efforts in helping our state so far. Other than the limited donations Scott has never asks for any financial help and has been paying for everything that he has gathered thus far, including all his travel expenses. He has put his drywall business nearly on hold so that he could continue with this investigation. I know many of us wanted to do something but just didn’t know where to begin. We now have a person that can lead this cause. Scott also works very closely with the “Election Integrity Force” they too have been fighting this battle to clean up our voter record files “QVF” here in Michigan. Between all of us helping, whether it be financially, physically, or spiritually we will be able to continue this fight and hopefully have our day in court to not only expose the corruption but have a better Michigan for all citizens.



God Bless You All













