We're Homeless Again Thanks Helene

Imagine . . . landlocked in northeast TN, surrounded by mountains. Suddenly, Catergory 3 hurricane, 10 minutes to evacuate - chasing 5 cats to get them into carriers.

Nothing you see on TV prepares you for the moment you step out of your mobile home, lugging cat carriers, water at mid-calf level, rain coming down in sheets, wind whipping your face.

Our family of 4 managed to escape Helene with our most precious possessions, but our mobile home was flooded and is unliveable. Through the generosity of a local Baptist church, we have shelter, but not much more. This our second time homeless in 4 years - we lost our home in Vermont in 2020. We moved to Tennessee to be near family and started rebuilding our lives. And here we are again - uprooted, nowhere to go, not sure what the future holds.

We are hoping to raise enough money to move north to be closer to our oldest daughter. Any donation would be greatly appreciated and would provide a sense of comfort during this time.

UPDATE: 10/23/2024 - We are eternally grateful for and humbled by the generosity of so many. Our situation, however, remains uncertain. The church we sheltered in shut down operation on Friday, Oct. 18, forcing us to load up our few possessions and 5 cats and drive 7 hours to northeast Virginia. We are lodging at a hotel but will not be able to afford an extended stay. Our attempts at finding housing are being met with stumbling blocks and obstacles. We ask for continued prayers and support. Thank you.