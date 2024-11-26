We're Homeless Again Thanks Helene

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,275
Campaign funds will be received by Kathy Vorce
Imagine . . . landlocked in northeast TN, surrounded by mountains. Suddenly, Catergory 3 hurricane, 10 minutes to evacuate - chasing 5 cats to get them into carriers.
Nothing you see on TV prepares you for the moment you step out of your mobile home, lugging cat carriers, water at mid-calf level, rain coming down in sheets, wind whipping your face.
Our family of 4 managed to escape Helene with our most precious possessions, but our mobile home was flooded and is unliveable. Through the generosity of a local Baptist church, we have shelter, but not much more. This our second time homeless in 4 years - we lost our home in Vermont in 2020. We moved to Tennessee to be near family and started rebuilding our lives. And here we are again - uprooted, nowhere to go, not sure what the future holds.
We are hoping to raise enough money to move north to be closer to our oldest daughter. Any donation would be greatly appreciated and would provide a sense of comfort during this time.
UPDATE: 10/23/2024 - We are eternally grateful for and humbled by the generosity of so many. Our situation, however, remains uncertain. The church we sheltered in shut down operation on Friday, Oct. 18, forcing us to load up our few possessions and 5 cats and drive 7 hours to northeast Virginia. We are lodging at a hotel but will not be able to afford an extended stay. Our attempts at finding housing are being met with stumbling blocks and obstacles. We ask for continued prayers and support. Thank you.
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
May you and your pets be safe and may you settle in a new home soon.
Prayers for your family.
Xoxo
I'm so sorry for the loss of your home. I am so thankful that you were able to get everyone to safety. I am sending my hopes and prayers for an easy transition to Virginia for your family.
Keeping you guys in our thoughts. Hope you are able to join Lain safely soon.
Wishing and hoping you and your family a speedy recovery from Helen.
Terribly sorry for your multiple losses. Keeping your family in my thoughts and heart as I am very grateful to have gotten to know Lain.
November 26th, 2024
It has very much been a "one step forward, two steps back" few weeks. Fortunately, we are somewhat settled in a 1999 motorhome in Virginia within an hour's drive from our oldedt daughter. Sadly, that is the only positive news I am able to share. As of yesterday afternoon (11/25/2024) my husband of 27 years, announced he was returning to TN after Thanksgiving to pursue a relationship that he had kindled some months before the flood displaced us. I am grateful that he remained long enough to get our children & I settled, but I am now facing, at the age of 68, the prospect of fending for myself while trying to help my children & I recover from "the incident". I am eternally grateful for the donations, prayers and support we have received - we would literally be on the street without them - but I humbly ask for continued prayer as I face yet another life-altering challenge. My children (although young adults) have not yet processed what happened during Helene and are now facing this. I would especially ask for prayers for them. Thank you.
