Vivian Edwards cancer journey

Vivian was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma (a very rare and aggressive cancer of the liver) in 2021. The doctors had found tumors in her liver. She became a candidate for a liver resection to remove them, and had a successful surgery, with 1/3 of her liver resected. After her recovery, she was cancer free for a year and doing well.

In late summer of 2022, she started having tremendous pain in her back, and ended up in the ER. During her hospitalization stay, she was diagnosed with Stage IV Cholangiocarcinoma. The cancer grew back in her liver as tumors, which then metastasized into her lungs, lymph nodes, back and in her blood.

We were all extremely devastated.

She received a year and a half of chemo, a radiation treatment on the tumor on her back and entered into a clinical trial. During this time, she was very sick and frail and had many hospital ER stays. She was diagnosed with diverticulitis during her latest hospitalization. Which the diverticulitis is now healed!

After all of this, she has decided to pursue a more natural and holistic route undergoing therapies and treatments with The Genesis Center.

All donations will go towards expenses related to Vivian’s present and future cancer care treatments.

Thank you for all of your help, love, prayers and support. We appreciate it so much!

