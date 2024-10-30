Vivian Edwards cancer journey

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $10,095
Campaign funds will be received by Vivian Edwards
Vivian was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma (a very rare and aggressive cancer of the liver) in 2021. The doctors had found tumors in her liver. She became a candidate for a liver resection to remove them, and had a successful surgery, with 1/3 of her liver resected. After her recovery, she was cancer free for a year and doing well.
In late summer of 2022, she started having tremendous pain in her back, and ended up in the ER. During her hospitalization stay, she was diagnosed with Stage IV Cholangiocarcinoma. The cancer grew back in her liver as tumors, which then metastasized into her lungs, lymph nodes, back and in her blood.
We were all extremely devastated.
She received a year and a half of chemo, a radiation treatment on the tumor on her back and entered into a clinical trial. During this time, she was very sick and frail and had many hospital ER stays. She was diagnosed with diverticulitis during her latest hospitalization. Which the diverticulitis is now healed!
After all of this, she has decided to pursue a more natural and holistic route undergoing therapies and treatments with The Genesis Center.
All donations will go towards expenses related to Vivian’s present and future cancer care treatments.
Thank you for all of your help, love, prayers and support. We appreciate it so much!
Check out all updated below.
Always praying, always caring. Praying the rib pain can be relieved dear Vivian.
The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms. Deuteronomy 33:27 We are praying for you Vivian.
Prqying
Continued prayers for you Vivian, just know that God’s got you daily!
Praying for your mom and your family Rebecca. Keep us updated!
We are praying for your family!
Lifting you up in prayer, Vivian.
praying for healing
Wisdom. Love. Courage.
Continued prayers that God’s healing through these treatments and that you rest in the Lord’s love and plan. We love you Vivian!
Praying and sending love. Love, Jimmie and Charlotte
We are praying for you to feel God’s around you and peace for each day. If God doesn’t heal you here there is a guarantee you will be healed in heaven! See you there. Only God knows your time. We all have one day or one breath at a time.
October 30th, 2024
Mom has been fighting this fight against her agressive and rare cancer for the last 3 years. And boy has she fought a good fight.
She has become very weak over the last couple of weeks and her appetite has decreased along with not wanting to drink much water.
She met with her oncologist yesterday, Dr. Kalab, and he has decided that the best recourse for mom is to go into hospice care at home, which she started today. There is not any other intervention that can help in keeping the tumors from growing and the cancer from spreading.
As she is cared for by the hospice team, they will make her very comfortable at home.
Mom and our family wanted to thank you all for your prayers and support. We covet your continued prayers during this time. My mom is so very grateful for each of your prayers your care, concern and support.
We love you all. God bless you all.
September 27th, 2024
We wanted to give an update.
Vivian has had tremendous pain on the left side of her ribs for about a month and a half, and just found out that she has two new tumors in that area that has been causing all the pain. The plan is to go to get some mapping done tomorrow with the radiation oncologist to prepare to have radiation the following week.
On top of that, she’ll be having another histotripsy procedure on October 3rd to potentially get rid of a few more tumors in her liver.
The mri and scans showed tumor progression and some new tumor growth.
Please keep Vivian and the family in your prayers.
July 31st, 2024
Please keep Vivian in your prayers, as tomorrow, at 10am, she will be getting her first of 3 histotripsy procedures. Dr. Royall from NEGMC will be performing the procedure. With three treatments he will be able to remove all of the 7 tumors located in her liver!!
Here’s a little bit more about the treatment for you to read (copy and paste the link in your browser):
https://www.nghs.com/2024/04/22/ngmc-successfully-performs-first-non-invasive-liver-cancer-treatment-in-the-state?
July 16th, 2024
Since April of this year, my mom was recently given 5-6 months to live. Because of this horrible prognosis, she decided to forgo chemo and start holistic therapies through The Genesis Center. These therapies have given her a way better quality of life than in recent years, since she’s been diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma.
Our family is working overtime to make ends meet and help her in every way that we can. We support her and want to continue to help lessen the financial burden so that she can continue to heal.
We wanted to share a little about where these donations you have provided are going and will continue going.
My mom has received 2-3 infusions each week ($175/infusion), since April. These infusions play a vital role in the level of energy that has been sustaining my mom’s life. The vitamin C inside the infusions are anti-cancer and help reduce the tumor size. She needs to be able to continue these weekly.
She also receives several different supplements monthly (around $300/month), which help her greatly.
She also just received the SOT infusion therapy ($8,000), which started working immediately. In simple terms, this infusion made specifically for her dna, blood and cancer eliminates cancer cells 24/7 for the next 6 months! What an incredible therapy! She will need one of these infusions every 6 months.
Praise the Lord that so far, by your donations, my mom has been able to pay for all treatments since May! Thank you for all of your help!
The new news:
- My mom has anemia, please be praying for healing.
- My mom will be having her first histotripsy therapy on Aug. 2. Praise the Lord that this is covered under her insurance. Basically, with 3 separate treatments, they will use sound waves to blast apart all 7 tumors in her liver! Wow!
All of these therapies she is receiving, all work together. We are trusting God for her healing and provision so that she can continue receiving them.
We are boldly asking for your help again! First all of all, your prayers are beyond a blessing to my mom and our family. Keep praying for her full healing in every way. And please continue praying for our entire family, for wisdom in all these details. Secondly, any donation received is greatly appreciated! All of these funds received go directly to her cancer bills, which are a great load to bear and we cannot pay for them without your help.
If anyone is looking for a business tax write off, please click the link below and donate!
We love you all!!
July 9th, 2024
Mom just received her SOT therapy infusion at The Genesis Center.
Here’s a little bit about it from the RGC lab in Greece-
“Supportive Oligonucleotide Therapy (SOT) is a personalised therapy for cancer, viruses and pathogens including Lyme Disease. The SOT has the ability to bind to a specific gene of interest that controls the cancer cell or pathogen by disrupting the critical process that promotes its survival or growth. During this therapy, we analyse a patient’s blood and we create a complementary oligonucleotide sequence that is designed to interrupt survival or growth of the cells.“
The SOT will be eliminating cancer cells 24 hours a day for the next 6 months.
Thank you for your prayers and financial gifts. We are all so appreciative!
June 27th, 2024
We have some encouraging news to share!
Mom and Dad met with Dr. Sloan today at The Genesis Center. He was very hopeful and showed promise that the SOT treatment will work to starve the cancer cells so that they die.
Moms first SOT therapy infusion is July 9th.
Dr. Sloan recommends she eats Keto, bc carbs and sugar feed cancer cells. He went through her blood work and explained it all. She’ll still receive infusions and supplements around the SOT infusion.
We are continuing to raise funds for mom as she will need a 2nd SOT infusion in 6 months and will continue the other infusions and supplements also. These are all out of pocket expenses.
Mom and dad also met with the Histotripsy team (Dr. Royal, liver surgeon) today NEGMC today.
Histotripsy is an FDA approved unltrasound sound wave therapy that blasts tumors specifically in the liver.
Moms ultrasound came out clear with all 7 tumors visible. All of these tumors can be blasted out 2 at a time by the histotripsy ultrasound machine (about 3 visits). Her first histotripsy treatment is Aug. 2nd.
What an incredible praise!!!!
She’ll be meeting with a new oncologist soon and will be getting a specialized mri of the liver for the histotripsy team.
Mom and our entire family are beyond grateful for all the prayers and support over these last several years, and especially the last few months. We are trusting the Lord with all of these things.
Please continue praying for our mom and if you feel led, please continue in helping us raise more funds for her so that she can continue these potentially life saving treatments.
May 28th, 2024
Yes, you read that right, this is what we've heard from 3 Oncologists concerning Vivian's prognosis.
In the last 3 years, she has undergone a liver resection, radiation therapy, 2 years of chemo therapy and a clinical trial, all to aid with this horrible fight against this rare and aggressive Stage IV Cholangiocarcinoma.
Due to terrible and unbearable chemo side effects, too many of them to count, Vivian has decided that she can't deal with traditional chemo therapy anymore. Her body has been so weakened from the chemo, that her quality of life, has suffered greatly. She has had several emergency room visits and hospital stays, severe headaches, loss of appetite, diverticulitis, high ammonia levels (which caused delirium), loss of hair, chronic fatigue, pain and so much more.
Basically, the next mainline chemo that can be offered is called Folfox. However, this chemo comes with a lot of side effects, neuropathy being one of them. The oncologist's do not have anything else to offer her, which can prolong her life, except for Folfox. The data shows that it can possibly prolong her life up to 6 months. The data also shows that she might extend her life up to 5 months without Folfox.
This is the dreadful news that she has wanted to share with you. However, there is hope for Vivian!
Because of all of this, she has decided to pursue The Genesis Center's anti-cancer protocol instead. With their therapies, there are ZERO side effects, and they can give Vivian that better quality of life that she so desires. She has already started to receive 2 infusions weekly and is already feeling much, much better! She drove for the first time today in 2 years, that's a praise!
In a couple weeks, she will be receiving a targeted cancer treatment from them, called SOT Therapy, which has already been proven to be an effective treatment against the fight against cancer by others cancer patients. Simply put, it is a targeted cancer fighting treatment protocol using Vivian's blood and DNA to eliminate cancer cells in her body 24/7 for 6 months, and to leave the healthy cells alone. Wow!
Dr. Sloan wants Vivian to receive 3 infusions each week, which costs about $165 per infusion. The SOT Therapy is about $4000 every 6 months, and she will need two each year. Supplement costs are several hundred dollars each month, depending on what she needs.
This treatment from the Genesis Center is very costly, and all out of pocket. She will only be able to continue these treatments with God's full provision, your prayers, and with your generous financial help. So we are trusting the Lord fully to provide for this important need.
Please be in prayer for Vivian! Please consider donating towards these cancer fighting treatments for her, as they could save her life!
Thank you very much and God Bless you.
Vivian Edwards, and family
May 19th, 2024
Vivian went back home a few days ago, and is doing well. She is slowly recovering, and getting around, and getting back into her routine. All the family is still working hard to help her in any way she needs.
She will be receiving two infusions from the Genesis Center each week, which include high doses of vitamin C along with some others, and in a few weeks, she’ll be receiving the SOT Therapy, which removes every cancer cell in your body from the lymphatic system over the next 6 months, 24 hours a day.
This therapy, along with the infusions, are costly and all out of pocket expenses. We have been encouraged and blessed by all who have donated over these last few years, and specifically recently to help with these new costs.
As we move forward, we are taking each step ahead in faith, trusting God to provide each penny needed for her to continue taking these infusions and SOT Therapy each 6 months.
If you are able to donate, all donations go specifically to these treatments. Thank you and God Bless you all in helping our mom and thank you for all the prayers.
May 9th, 2024
Vivian had her first appointment at The Genesis Center this morning, and it went really well! The Genesis Center is a holistic practice, in which they strive to uncover the root problem of your illness. They specialize in oncology and work closely with cancer patients.
Today was the initial consultation, with Dr. Sloan. He shared a revolutionary cancer therapy called SOT Therapy, which offers much hope for Vivian’s condition and prognosis. Vivian received her fist infusion treatment today along with having her labs drawn.
It was a busy and tiring day with infusions at the Infectious Disease Office and The Genesis Center.
The SOT treatment is very costly and out of pocket. If you can help with these cancer care costs, it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you very much! God bless you all!
May 4th, 2024
Thank you for all of your prayers for my mom. Please keep praying for her. She has had a hard few weeks, going in and out of the ER with different ailments and pains.
After an ER visit Wednesday, with severe abdominal pain and headaches, we found out she has diverticulitis. She was transferred from the Dahlonega hospital to Emory at John’s Creek Wednesday night, where she still resides. She’s been on a clear liquid diet for bowel rest and to allow for healing the last 4 days.
Pray that by tomorrow she can start eating solid foods, and that her abdominal pain, which is less now, but, still happening will cease, and her diverticulitis will heal up. She is still quite weak and resting every chance she gets. The care here has been phenomenal for her.
About the same time that her hair started falling out the last 2 weeks, she started having severe headaches. She decided to have one of the nurses shave her head. Her headaches have pretty much ceased after this for the most part! Praise God.
Thank you everyone for all the prayers for mom. She thanks God for you all. ♥️
April 17th, 2024
My mom had a HUGE scare last week, and was rushed to the ER due to the fact that she was unable to form sentences and had major confusion. After evaluation, CT Scans, and an MRI, the doctor said she had elevated ammonia levels in her liver, which is toxic, and can cause you to be in a state of delirium. It can be very dangerous.
Obviously we were extremely concerned, scared and overwhelmed at what we were facing with mom. She was detoxed from toxic build up, given an IV, and by the next morning, she was talking normally, smiling and laughing some! What a complete change. And of course, everyone was overjoyed to have our mom back!!
She was discharged after almost 2 days of observation and resting at home.
As we move forward, we need a lot of clarity and wisdom regarding her care. Keeping ammonia levels at the normal range is extremely important to avoid the dangerous effects. Keeping her comfortable is important, as she always has pain somewhere.
We appreciate your prayers, texts, encouragement and concern throughout this entire journey that she’s been walking the last few years. It’s not one without suffering, pain, overwhelm, anxiety and fear. However, we can only trust in Jesus, the creator of this world and her body. He is sustaining her, her faith is stronger than ever. And God is sustaining our family.
February 28th, 2024
My moms cancer journey has been a tough one. She’s sustained liver surgery to remove cancerous tumors, then a year later she was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer-Cholangiocarcinoma. She’s gone through two full separate rounds of chemo, the last year and a half and now will be starting a clinical trial soon. She’s a warrior and trusting Jesus every step of the way.
She has qualified for a clinical trial and will have to travel to Knoxville 3 times a month. Since it’s a randomized trial, please pray that she will have good results with this drug they are testing.
As she begins this clinical trial, my parents will need help with travel expenses, especially gas, food and overnight stays. This fund goes to my moms cancer expenses.
Our family appreciates all your love, prayers, support and friendship. Truly, it takes a community to help someone fight cancer. God bless you! 💝
