Vita Aquatica is an outreach initiative I’m developing on social media, primarily focused on underwater presentational content. The vision is to share daily videos that feature brief “Christian thoughts for the day,” lasting 1-2 minutes, and recorded underwater which will present concise Christian reflections followed by my personal insights. Additionally, I plan to create 5-8 minute sermons based on Christian scripture, particularly centered on themes of stewardship and environmental care. There will also be educational videos discussing dive theory—covering physics, physiology, environmental considerations, and equipment—through a Christian lens. Eventually, I envision hosting dialogues and debates among divers.





This project is poised to be a spiritually enriching endeavor, as it aims to connect with individuals in a community that may not predominantly identify as Christian. The intention is not only to uplift and inspire but also to illuminate the call that God has placed on each of us.





To achieve the level of video production that will resonate with my audience, I recognize the need for both basic and advanced equipment. With my production skills, I can creatively adapt resources to meet my objectives, but having the right tools will ensure a polished and impactful presentation.