Vishal's Support Fund

In 2019, I underwent an emergency spinal surgery for Spinal Stenosis with Cauda Equina Syndrome — a rare and serious condition that required immediate intervention. Doctors performed a laminectomy, removing part of my vertebrae to relieve pressure on my spinal nerves.

While the surgery saved me from further damage, it also left me with permanent nerve loss in parts of my buttocks, hamstrings, and feet, which I have had to live with every day since.

Over the past few months, my condition worsened. I’ve been in and out of the ER, struggling with severe back pain and increased nerve compression. Doctors discovered that the trimmed vertebrae had regrown, pressing on the nerves again. On top of that, I was born with a naturally narrow spinal column, which has only added to the pain and complications.

After a thorough evaluation, my medical team recommended a spinal fusion — a major surgery designed to stabilize my spine and create space for the nerves to move freely without constant pressure.

On Friday, May 2nd, I underwent a 13-hour spinal fusion surgery, which marks part one of my recovery journey. This will be followed by 8 to 10 months of healing, limited mobility, and outpatient physical therapy.

All donations will be received and administered by the International House of Prayer in Cranford, NJ, a registered nonprofit. They are generously helping manage this fundraiser



I am trusting the Lord through this painful season and believing He is my provider.

The funds raised will go directly toward:

Medical expenses

Outpatient physical therapy

8–10 months of daily living expenses while I am unable to work

If you feel led, please consider supporting me — whether through a financial gift, prayer, or by sharing this campaign with others.

“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2

Thank you for standing with me during this difficult journey. Your support means more than you know.