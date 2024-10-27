Support Jessie and the Village Scoop Family

Raised:
USD $7,924
Campaign funds will be received by Jessie Callaway
Village Scoop, the iconic Hershey's Ice Cream shop in Chimney Rock Village, was completely washed away and destroyed by the impact of Hurricane Helene. Thank you for supporting owner/operator Jessie and the Village Scoop family as we assess the damage and plan for the future.
My heart goes out to everyone affected by the devastation. May the Lord bless all of you during this time.
Support from Europe :)
I grew up 6 miles down the road in Sunny View. I now live in Raleigh, but still consider this area as "home". My heart was broken by what happened here. Every time I come back that way, it is tradition that my sister-in-law and I come get ice cream from you. Hoping you rebuild and I will be able to come back one day soon. Sending love and healing thoughts.
Watching and waiting on the Lord as He leads you in your many decisions.
Jessie, We are praying over you, your staff, and their families. May God use this for His good.
Praying for your family!
With love and prayers for His strength as you rebuild.
May the Lord bless you as you trust Him For a new start.
Much love to you and your family as you move forward ❤️
Jessie & crew, My heart breaks knowing the devastation you experienced. Sending prayers of hope & strength to everyone in Chimney Rock. God bless you all!
Jessie, our heart breaks with this news. This place brought joy to so many including my girls. Prayers for you to keep going and just take the next step. Whatever that looks like.
Prayers to you and your family and the village scoop family; God will restore all that was lost, stay strong and don’t lose faith!
Sending you so much love and hoping that every little bit goes a long way.
Hey Jessie, I just want to let you know I'm praying for you and your community. As news and photos about the storm started reaching us in Lahore last weekend, I was thinking of you, hoping you'd be ok. I'm so sorry to see how devastating it turned out to be! You and the people around you are in our prayers.
We have so many great memories at Chimney Rock and all the wonderful shops and restaurants! My childhood was filled with trips to these mountains and I’ve been bringing my grandchildren to enjoy them. We are so saddened about this horrific devastation but know the town will come back and we will definitely be there when it does!
October 27th, 2024
One of our talented employees (who is also an art student at college) created an online Village Scoop merch store featuring items with one of her own designs! All profit from Kylie's store will be donated back to this GiveSendGo fund. You can shop at https://kylielong.printful.me/.
October 27th, 2024
It's been one month since our lives were turned upside down by Helene, but also a month full of encouragement, stories, and gifts from our friends who love Village Scoop and the people who work here. THANK YOU for the overwhelming support!! Your donations have already gone to provide bonuses for each person on staff and allow us to keep paying our office manager, who has worked tirelessly since the very beginning keep up with the administrative side of our response to this disaster. You generous gifts are serving the people who served you at Village Scoop! Thank you!
