Supporting Christian Mission in Ethiopia

Miraculous healings, thousands of conversions, and the construction of three new churches are just the beginning of the remarkable work God has done through Village Gospel Mission across East Africa in the past few years. The ministry, led by Seth Palmer, is dedicated to bringing the gospel of Jesus to remote—and oftentimes unreached—areas of Africa.
Seth began this work almost four years ago. Since then, the ministry has grown mightily through evangelism, training, water baptisms, miracles, and healings. In addition to the three new churches, Village Gospel Mission also recently helped build a school/orphanage for Maasai children.
God has given Seth the opportunity to bring government officials, tribal leaders, top Maasai elders, and witch doctors to Christ. In many villages, the gospel message is offering a hopeful alternative to the witchcraft and harmful ceremonies that have traditionally been practiced.
Throughout this time, Seth has had to return to the United States every three months in order to raise more funds. He has mainly relied on his work as a builder/remodeler to support ongoing missions. The goal of this fundraiser is to make it possible for Seth to spend eleven months per year, or possibly full time, on the mission field. By maintaining a more consistent presence, Seth’s ministry will have a greater ability to continue discipleship as well as reach more people with the gospel of Christ.
I know Seth personally and consider him a modern day Apostle. He has an anointing to go to people that have never heard the Gospel of the Kingdom and win them to Christ. I believe we need to sew into good ground and I can assure you this Ministry is just that.
I think about you and pray for you often!
