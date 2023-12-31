This fund has been set up for a very special woman - Victoria White.

Not so long ago, she was severely beaten and then forced into poverty.

The ordeal she’s been through has caused her immense physical, psychological, and financial pain.

She is now trying to recover.

Funds can be used to help her sue DC law enforcement who beat Victoria - a mother of 4.

God knows she could use your help!

So, please consider a donation, large or small.

Everything helps.

Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and your support.

May God bless you!