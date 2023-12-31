Goal:
USD $125,000
Raised:
USD $37,039
Campaign funds will be received by Steve Lahr
This fund has been set up for a very special woman - Victoria White.
Not so long ago, she was severely beaten and then forced into poverty.
The ordeal she’s been through has caused her immense physical, psychological, and financial pain.
She is now trying to recover.
Funds can be used to help her sue DC law enforcement who beat Victoria - a mother of 4.
God knows she could use your help!
So, please consider a donation, large or small.
Everything helps.
Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and your support.
May God bless you!
Victoria, stay strong and defeat the evil in Washington. God will be there with you to fight the injustice that has fallen on you and many others because of the J6 Panel that hid the truth from the American public.
Blessings!
Praying for God's blessing on Victoria and her family.
God's peace peace and healing be with you and your family and may you be compensated well in the future.
God be with you through this lawsuit. Praying for great things to come from this. blessings to you and your girls.
God bless you and may your struggle against tyranny be successful with God’s help
God bless.
Ashley, thank yourfor your courage and bravery to stand up for what you believe in., I saw the segment on Cowboy Logic
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT
Fight! Fight! Fight!
God Bless
