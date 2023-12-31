Campaign Image

Victoria White

Goal:

 USD $125,000

Raised:

 USD $37,039

Campaign created by Steve Lahr

Campaign funds will be received by Steve Lahr

Victoria White

This fund has been set up for a very special woman - Victoria White.

Not so long ago, she was severely beaten and then forced into poverty.

The ordeal she’s been through has caused her immense physical, psychological, and financial pain.

She is now trying to recover.  

Funds can be used to help her sue DC law enforcement who beat Victoria - a mother of 4.

God knows she could use your help!

So, please consider a donation, large or small.

Everything helps.

Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and your support.

May God bless you!

Recent Donations
Show:
G Funderburk
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Victoria, stay strong and defeat the evil in Washington. God will be there with you to fight the injustice that has fallen on you and many others because of the J6 Panel that hid the truth from the American public.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Blessings!

Matt H
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for God's blessing on Victoria and her family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Sandy
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God's peace peace and healing be with you and your family and may you be compensated well in the future.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God be with you through this lawsuit. Praying for great things to come from this. blessings to you and your girls.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you and may your struggle against tyranny be successful with God’s help

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless.

Paul and Patti Niedomys
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Ashley, thank yourfor your courage and bravery to stand up for what you believe in., I saw the segment on Cowboy Logic

TAREY AND ROBIN
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
3 months ago

Polly
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Fight! Fight! Fight!

Anonymous Giver
$ 86.00 USD
3 months ago

SteveS
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo