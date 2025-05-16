Campaign Image

HHH Victim Quilt

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $3,860

Campaign created by Carolyn Blakeman

Campaign funds will be received by Myer and Scher, LLP IOLA

HHH Victim Quilt

Please buy your tickets for the raffle for the amazing piece of art, the Halt Hospital Homicide Victim Quilt, made with hospital protocol victim names and sewn together by Yvonne Chapman. This quilt is timeless and should be treasured as a tribute that honors love ones lost by the Covid hospital protocol. The raffle for the winner will be announced at The Truth Movement event on June 28th. Raffles are a $20 donation or 6 tickets for $100. I will video all tickets going into the raffle and will be pulled on stage by a fellow victim. This is a beautiful piece or art to honor your loved ones.

Recent Donations
Dk Washburn
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

In memory of my brave and wonderful husband, Shannon Washburn, murdered by the Hospital Homicide Protocol at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA, September 4th, 2021.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Debra Davis
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

To honor my hero & beloved husband, Jimmy Don Davis. Murdered by the Covid Hospital Protocols 1/7/2022. And my precious Mother, Doris Burdick a victim of the death protocol because she had dementia 12/18/2021! May they receive justice & accountability soon! 💔🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

In honor of my beautiful Chasity Anderson.❤️

Heidi Fleming
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

In honor of my beloved daddy John "Sparky" Fleming killed by hospital protocols April 2023 at Piedmont Fayetteville Georgia Hospital and all our loved ones . I pray someday we can stop the evil medical murders.

Becky K- Chicago
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Here for my pops … Jerry Kasper 2/20/22 Chgo IL Ascension - murdered by the Hospital Protocols - suffered & fought for 52 days ! 77 years young. We luv and miss you 4ever !!

Dariann
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Honor of all our loved ones lost, and who survived.

Traci Ciepiela
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anne Quiner
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

In honor of my loving husband Scott Quiner!

Vanessa Tilley
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

In honor of my husband, Craig Chaudoin.

Tammy Vandermillen
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Patti Lamar
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Rest in peace, my heart and soul, RAY LAMAR, 02/09/22

Geri Scholz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jesus we ask You to help us get justice for our loved ones that were murdered by Covid-19 hospital protocols.

Leisha Brown
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Continuing to pray for all, and continuing to pray for justice! 🙏

Terry Sullivan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kimberly Stinson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for all of our families!!!

Janet
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Justice for all of us

Justice for Jane
$ 2500.00 USD
2 months ago

Truth Movement

Roxanne Leslie
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

JNW
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for all of us🙏

