HHH Victim Quilt

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,860
Please buy your tickets for the raffle for the amazing piece of art, the Halt Hospital Homicide Victim Quilt, made with hospital protocol victim names and sewn together by Yvonne Chapman. This quilt is timeless and should be treasured as a tribute that honors love ones lost by the Covid hospital protocol. The raffle for the winner will be announced at The Truth Movement event on June 28th. Raffles are a $20 donation or 6 tickets for $100. I will video all tickets going into the raffle and will be pulled on stage by a fellow victim. This is a beautiful piece or art to honor your loved ones.
In memory of my brave and wonderful husband, Shannon Washburn, murdered by the Hospital Homicide Protocol at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA, September 4th, 2021.
To honor my hero & beloved husband, Jimmy Don Davis. Murdered by the Covid Hospital Protocols 1/7/2022. And my precious Mother, Doris Burdick a victim of the death protocol because she had dementia 12/18/2021! May they receive justice & accountability soon! 💔🙏
In honor of my beautiful Chasity Anderson.❤️
In honor of my beloved daddy John "Sparky" Fleming killed by hospital protocols April 2023 at Piedmont Fayetteville Georgia Hospital and all our loved ones . I pray someday we can stop the evil medical murders.
Here for my pops … Jerry Kasper 2/20/22 Chgo IL Ascension - murdered by the Hospital Protocols - suffered & fought for 52 days ! 77 years young. We luv and miss you 4ever !!
Honor of all our loved ones lost, and who survived.
In honor of my loving husband Scott Quiner!
In honor of my husband, Craig Chaudoin.
Rest in peace, my heart and soul, RAY LAMAR, 02/09/22
Jesus we ask You to help us get justice for our loved ones that were murdered by Covid-19 hospital protocols.
Continuing to pray for all, and continuing to pray for justice! 🙏
Prayers for all of our families!!!
Justice for all of us
Truth Movement
Praying for all of us🙏
