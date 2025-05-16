HHH Victim Quilt

Please buy your tickets for the raffle for the amazing piece of art, the Halt Hospital Homicide Victim Quilt, made with hospital protocol victim names and sewn together by Yvonne Chapman. This quilt is timeless and should be treasured as a tribute that honors love ones lost by the Covid hospital protocol. The raffle for the winner will be announced at The Truth Movement event on June 28th. Raffles are a $20 donation or 6 tickets for $100. I will video all tickets going into the raffle and will be pulled on stage by a fellow victim. This is a beautiful piece or art to honor your loved ones.