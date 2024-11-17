Campaign Image

Glasses for Vicky

Goal:

 USD $169

Raised:

 USD $169

Campaign created by Peter Antal

Campaign funds will be received by Peter Antal

Glasses for Vicky

Our administrator for children’s services in Uganda, Vicky Ndaru, has asked for a little help. Please see below…

“Two to three weeks ago, i developed some pain and itching on my eyes and i was able to go for a checkup in one of the eye clinics in Kampala  (Mengo Hospital eye clinic)

They discovered that it was an allergy which developed sometime back and it was not treated, due to that problem I started developing poor sight especially when i am using a computer and phone then reading also becomes a problem especially if I write too small letters and words.

I was advised to buy a lense to correct that problem and for reading as well. Since it was a bit costly I haven't acquired it yet”

The lens costs about $169 in USD. If you can help out with this, please do so.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 169.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #1 : Funds Sent!

December 22nd, 2024

I'm happy to report that sufficient funding has been wired to Vicky so she can buy her new glasses!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo