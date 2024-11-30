The Completion of Veterans Memorial Garden

A Living Tribute to America’s Heroes: Veterans Memorial Garden to Be Constructed at St. Peter & St. Paul’s Church

Copiague, NY—St. Peter & St. Paul’s Church, in partnership with BCBA, proudly announces the construction of Veterans Memorial Garden (VMG) at 67 Scudder Ave., Copiague, NY. This marks the second collaborative project between these two faith-based non-profit organizations, following the beautiful renovation of Manzi Memorial Fellowship Hall, also at 67 Scudder Ave. (see ManziHall.com ).





Veterans Memorial Garden will be a living memorial dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have selflessly served our great nation. Set amidst a beautifully landscaped environment filled with lush foliage and vibrant flower beds, the garden will offer a serene space for prayer, reflection, and respect. It stands as a testament to the sacrifices made to safeguard America's freedoms, including the cherished right to worship freely.





Garden Highlights

At the heart of the Veterans Memorial Garden will be a stunning circular paverstone patio featuring a 12-foot Cross as its centerpiece. Four benches will encircle the Cross, inviting visitors to pause and reflect. Each paverstone in the patio will soon bear the name of a local veteran, sponsored by individuals who wish to commemorate their loved one's service.





Veterans Memorial Garden will be consecrated during a special Memorial Day Weekend celebration on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The day’s events will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a Mass led by Bishop Peter Robert Raimondi at St. Peter & St. Paul’s Church. Following the Mass, attendees will gather outside for the consecration and dedication ceremony, which will include: The blessing of the large outdoor Cross, a solemn wreath-setting ceremony, and the official raising of the American flag. A luncheon at Manzi Hall will follow, featuring special guest speakers and tributes.





A Legacy of Reflection and Unity

Veterans Memorial Garden will serve as a permanent space for future ceremonies, dedications, and community gatherings and events, ensuring that America’s heroes' legacy endures for generations to come.





Get Involved

Veterans Memorial Garden will be made possible through the generosity of the local community. Many local contractors and tradesmen have already stepped forward to lend support, and other businesses and residents are encouraged to contribute. Donations can be made via GiveSendGo.com/VeteransMemorialGarden or by attending the many fundraising events planned at Manzi Hall. For upcoming event information, visit ManziHall.com





A Lasting Tribute

Veterans Memorial Garden will honor our nation’s heroes and provide a sacred space where faith and patriotism unite. Please join us in creating a legacy of gratitude and reverence for those who have dedicated their lives to defending our freedoms.





For media inquiries, interviews, or further details, please contact:

Coach Ray Bettinelli of BCBA at 631.747.0409

Address: 67 Scudder Ave. Copiague, NY



