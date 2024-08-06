Cammo Comedy Podcast AKA Veterans Laughter Therapy

We are humbly asking for your support to build veteran communities via laughter therapy!



We are a small group of veterans who, in one way or another, have been directly impacted by the negative circumstances plaguing the veteran community today, such as chronic depression, isolation, suicide, etc. Realizing that community and laughter are a fantastic antiseptic to these ailments, we decided to promote positivity through laughter, community building and remembering the good times from military service. Thus, The Cammo Comedy Show Podcast was born!





We formulated this project as a way to give back to veterans in some fun and unique ways. We have both "Public Facing" and "Behind the Scenes" methods of giving back. The "Public Facing" aspect takes the form of a light-hearted podcast that is hosted by veterans and features the re-telling of funny stories from military service. The Podcast is created so that no matter whether you served or not, regardless of what decade you served in and the length of your service, everyone can enjoy this Podcast! Please note, this Podcast is for mature audiences so please use discretion. A lot of adult language and situations transpire in the military.

The "Behind the Scenes" give back takes the form of hosting veterans mini-reunions. We have many ways of gathering stories for the Podcast. However, one of the best ways is finding approximately 8-12 veterans who have served together, pay for their travel, bring them together in a private venue, providing free food & drinks and have them tell their funny stories and remember the good times! Each one of these events have resulted in a cathartic experience for the participants and promoted the community building bonds that we are seeking to achieve.

Goals:

Our goals are to make you laugh, build community and give back to our veterans.

Unsurprisingly, the goal of any comedy Podcast is to make you laugh, however we recognize that there are many health benefits associated with laughter that have positive effects on the difficulties that plague the veteran community. According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter has many positive health benefits such as relieving stress, relieving pain and improve your overall mood, to name a few. [ https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/stress-relief/art-20044456 ]

Furthermore, community building is another goal of this project. Some advantages of community are inspiration, connection and support. We have already received several reports from fans, both veterans and civilians alike, that hearing a funny story from The Cammo Comedy Show Podcast has sparked a memory and caused them to reach out to a friend, family member or former-supervisors from the military and share a laugh. We view these connections to be non-trivial in that often times veterans fail to connect simply because they hadn't talked to each other in many years and a good enough excuse will help bridge that gap and spark a greatly needed reconnection between veterans. Finally, we recognize that there are many challenges facing the veteran community these days and we have created fun and creative ways to give back. We hope to reconnect tens of thousands of veterans through our show and our mini-reunion program. We will only be successful in this space with the support of awesome people like you, so we hope that you will consider making a contribution to this worthy cause and help improve the overall health of the veteran community through laughter and reconnection!











