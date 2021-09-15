Veteran American Refugee Living Near Russia Border

I served as a United States Naval Academy Midshipman Officer in the class of 1993 and received an Honorable Discharge for being a whistleblower that made world headlines after exposing toxic leadership at the highest levels of U.S. Military and government that posed a national security threat following the attempted cover-up of the sexual assault of a female Midshipman Officer.

Since then, I've dedicated my life to exposing corruption as a modern-art-gonzo-journalist and founder of the Modern Art Music Movement, MAMM, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth worldwide.





I am now living as a Veteran, American, refugee near the border with Russia and the Middle East, in a former Soviet Bloc country and developing nation where the average salary is $ 0.50 per hour, reporting the truth during the information war that the fake news media dares not cover on the MAMM podcast which can be found by clicking the link at the bottom of my website homepage, https://victorhugocollection.com/





The country I served honorably as a whistleblower is doing more to help illegal aliens than Veterans, like me, who served to protect America against enemies both foreign and domestic. I am grateful for any donation that can afford to provide me with food, shelter, clothing and computer equipment necessary to continue producing the podcast which provides information that cannot be found anywhere else because of my strategic location in the world at this critical moment in human history. I am a camel ride away from the Ukraine, Khazakstan, Israel, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Iran and the Gaza Strip.





My plan is to use my talents and geographic position on this planet to help humanity defeat the evil forces that have infiltrated governments and news media and are now using fear and misinformation, to implement a global depopulation plan. My work has been featured on SGT Report, The Stew Peters Show, Max Igan, Dustin Nemos, Fox News as well as international media outlets interested in sharing the truth I report.

Please help get my unique story out to the masses by sharing this donation link through your social media network and circle of influence and please donate whatever you can to help me thrive and survive as an American refugee in the former Soviet Union. Thanks in advance.





My name is Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr.