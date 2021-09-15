Campaign Image
Veteran American Refugee Living Near Russia Border

Monthly Goal:

 USD $5,000

Total Raised:

 USD $10,923

Raised this month:

 USD $481

Campaign created by Victor hugo vaca jr

Campaign funds will be received by Victor hugo vaca jr

My name is Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr. My motto is: United we stand. Divided we fall. Never give up. Never surrender. Keep Shining. Live. Love. Flow.
I served as a United States Naval Academy Midshipman Officer in the class of 1993 and received an Honorable Discharge for being a whistleblower that made world headlines after exposing toxic leadership at the highest levels of U.S. Military and government that posed a national security threat following the attempted cover-up of the sexual assault of a female Midshipman Officer.
Since then, I've dedicated my life to exposing corruption as a modern-art-gonzo-journalist and founder of the Modern Art Music Movement, MAMM, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth worldwide.

I am now living as a Veteran, American, refugee near the border with Russia and the Middle East, in a former Soviet Bloc country and developing nation where the average salary is $ 0.50 per hour, reporting the truth during the information war that the fake news media dares not cover on the MAMM podcast which can be found by clicking the link at the bottom of my website homepage, https://victorhugocollection.com/

The country I served honorably as a whistleblower is doing more to help illegal aliens than Veterans, like me, who served to protect America against enemies both foreign and domestic. I am grateful for any donation that can afford to provide me with food, shelter, clothing and computer equipment necessary to continue producing the podcast which provides information that cannot be found anywhere else because of my strategic location in the world at this critical moment in human history. I am a camel ride away from the Ukraine, Khazakstan, Israel, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Iran and the Gaza Strip.

My plan is to use my talents and geographic position on this planet to help humanity defeat the evil forces that have infiltrated governments and news media and are now using fear and misinformation, to implement a global depopulation plan. My work has been featured on SGT Report, The Stew Peters Show, Max Igan, Dustin Nemos, Fox News as well as international media outlets interested in sharing the truth I report.
Please help get my unique story out to the masses by sharing this donation link through your social media network and circle of influence and please donate whatever you can to help me thrive and survive as an American refugee in the former Soviet Union. Thanks in advance.

Recent Donations
Show:
john
$ 11.00 USD
5 days ago

Jacamo
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Victor, You do great work and I honor your truth, knowledge, and integrity. Thank you for educating us more in areas that little is spoken of. Keep bringing the high caliber guests on, that are like you a beacon in these dark times.

Carl O
$ 30.00 USD
8 days ago

Victor Hugo- Grest work! Thank you. Suggestion- You are creating segments of whole shows. Some content is left out. I THINK WE LIKE TO WATCH WHOLE SHOWS. WE CAN SKIP AROUND AND REVIEEW. AT LEAST, LIST THE WHOLE SHOW WITH CLIPS BELOW OR HAVE A CATAGORY FOR EACH. YOU HAD ALAN SAROWSKY ON AROUND DEC. 31 (He wore a dark Tshirt and dark glasses). I AM GOING NUTS TRYING TO FIND THE WHOLE SHOW AGAIN.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Great work

Anonymous Giver
$ 140.00 USD
9 days ago

God Bless You, Victor!

Dogo88
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Stand strong Victor. We love you and need you brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 270.00 USD
30 days ago

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Victor!!! God bless you and your vision and your voice. :)

john
$ 11.00 USD
1 month ago

Dogo88
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Stand strong Victor. We love you and need you brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I really enjoy your work, you are incredibly sincere, blunt, ,a great interveiwer,truthful, trustworthy and just REAL. Thank you for being You, Victor and sharing yourself with the rest of us! God Bless You and protect you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Thanksgiving, Victor! Listing to your rumble from Aug with Sofia Smallstorm, so far, quite interesting. I would say that the Heaven of the Bible is the real thing and we Christians are already seated there with Jesus (in the Spirit). So what's it going to take to get you back stateside post-1/20/25? :)

DR K
$ 7.00 USD
1 month ago

READ KLEIN FAMILY PRAYER REQUEST. LIGHT AN ORTHODOX CHURCH CANDLE PLEASE. DONATED. GOD BLESS. GAB.COM/TRUTHTELLERS

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Schlomo

Wyn Young
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 160.00 USD
2 months ago

Trump Train! Hope this means you get to come home.

john
$ 11.00 USD
2 months ago

Dogo88
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Stand strong Victor. We love you and need you brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 160.00 USD
2 months ago

Hi Victor: We're all praying hard for Trump over here!

