Disabled Veteran Family Business Under Attack

Since moving to Lexington, Virginia in 2017, the Guise family, owners of a grandfathered outdoor shooting range and pet boarding facility (est. 1992), have faced relentless opposition from neighbors and county officials. Scott Guise, a Highly Decorated Combat and Service Connected Disabled Marine Veteran of over 20 years, was even falsely prosecuted but ultimately acquitted, in just one of many attempts to end their business and force them to leave.



For 7.5 years, they've fought in court, including victories at The Virginia Supreme Court, against county incompetence, corruption, and neighborly influence. Despite turning the other cheek, attacks both personal and legal persist, fueled by personal vendettas and political agendas.

Their financial resources are exhausted, and they now face daunting legal fees to defend their livelihood and property rights.

Join us in supporting this family's fight against oppression and injustice. Your contribution not only helps them but sets a precedent for future challenges. Every dollar counts towards protecting their way of life and supporting our Second Amendment rights.

Contact: For more information, call (540) 784-0869.

Impact: Any surplus funds will support the Appalachian Service Project in Johnson City, Tennessee, providing homes for homeless veterans.

In Jesus' Name,

Dr. Sebby L. Volpe

Mission Pastor, Kerrs Creek Baptist Church

Lexington, Virginia