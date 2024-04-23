Veteran American Refugee Speaking Truth To Power

My name is Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr. I served as a Midshipman Officer at the United States Naval Academy and received an Honorable Discharge after being a whistleblower who exposed toxic leadership at the highest levels of government and military following the attempted cover-up of the sexual assault of a female Midshipman Officer. I was being groomed to be a traitor to my country at the world premier leadership laboratory in Annapolis, MD. I've dedicated my life to exposing corruption as a modern-art-gonzo-journalist and founder of the Modern Art Music Movement, MAMM, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth worldwide. I am now living as a dissident, Veteran, American, refugee near the border with Russia and the Middle East reporting the truth during the information war that the fake news media dares not cover on the MAMM podcast which can be found by clicking the link at the bottom of my website homepage, https://victorhugocollection.com/

The country that I served to protect and continue to serve as a truth teller will only help me if I renounce my USA citizenship and re-enter the USA as an illegal alien, which I refuse to do. I am grateful for any donation that can afford to provide me with food, shelter, clothing and computer equipment necessary to continue producing the podcast which provides information that cannot be found anywhere else because of my strategic location in the world at this critical moment in human history. I am a camel ride away from the Ukraine, Khazakstan, Israel, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Iran and the Gaza Strip surrounded by mercenaries, snipers and CIA who anonymously share information with me knowing that I will use satire and thru the Modern Art Music Movement podcast get the information out to the public so that they can get a better idea of what is really happening outside of the fake news media fed to the United Slaves of America.

My plan is to use my talents and geographic position on this planet to help humanity defeat the evil forces that have infiltrated governments and news media and are now using fear and misinformation, to implement a global depopulation plan. My show has been featured on SGT Report, The Stew Peters Show, as well as international media outlets interested in sharing truth. My motto is: United we stand. Divided we fall. Never give up. Never surrender. Keep Shining. Flow.