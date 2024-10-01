Veta Meints

My mother, a victim of illegal detention by the Springfield, MO Police Department, is seeking help to rebuild her life. After being forced to leave her home, she's been living with me and my family since September 27, 2024. Despite her efforts, finding new housing has proven impossible due to the high cost of living and her limited social security income.

A glimmer of hope emerged when "Saving Atlantis," a kind-hearted YouTuber, offered her a place to stay on his property in Texas, free of charge. However, she needs our assistance to get there and start anew.

But that's not all - my brother is also homeless and working hard to get back on his feet. His truck, which was stolen and recently recovered, needs urgent repairs. If we can fix it, it'll be a game-changer for our family. The truck will help us reach our goal of getting my mother, brother, and his girlfriend to Atlantis, where they can start fresh and leave their struggles behind.

We're raising funds to cover:

Living expenses for my mother

Travel costs to reach Texas

Legal fees to hold the responsible officers accountable

Repairs for my brother's truck

My mother's story is a harsh reminder of the systemic injustices that many face, particularly in communities of color. The fight for justice and accountability is ongoing, and we need your support to ensure that my mother and brother receive the justice they deserve.

In recent times, we've seen erratic actions from government and law enforcement agencies, which have further exacerbated the struggles of marginalized communities. It's crucial that we stand together and demand change. Your contribution will not only help my family but also support the broader movement for justice and accountability.

Please donate generously and share our story to help us reach Atlantis and begin our journey towards healing and justice.

Let's come together to make a difference in my family's life!