Veta Meints

My mother, a victim of illegal detention by the Springfield, MO Police Department, is seeking help to rebuild her life. After being forced to leave her home, she's been living with me and my family since September 27, 2024. Despite her efforts, finding new housing has proven impossible due to the high cost of living and her limited social security income.
A glimmer of hope emerged when "Saving Atlantis," a kind-hearted YouTuber, offered her a place to stay on his property in Texas, free of charge. However, she needs our assistance to get there and start anew.
But that's not all - my brother is also homeless and working hard to get back on his feet. His truck, which was stolen and recently recovered, needs urgent repairs. If we can fix it, it'll be a game-changer for our family. The truck will help us reach our goal of getting my mother, brother, and his girlfriend to Atlantis, where they can start fresh and leave their struggles behind.
We're raising funds to cover:
Living expenses for my mother
Travel costs to reach Texas
Legal fees to hold the responsible officers accountable
Repairs for my brother's truck
My mother's story is a harsh reminder of the systemic injustices that many face, particularly in communities of color. The fight for justice and accountability is ongoing, and we need your support to ensure that my mother and brother receive the justice they deserve.
In recent times, we've seen erratic actions from government and law enforcement agencies, which have further exacerbated the struggles of marginalized communities. It's crucial that we stand together and demand change. Your contribution will not only help my family but also support the broader movement for justice and accountability.
Please donate generously and share our story to help us reach Atlantis and begin our journey towards healing and justice.
Let's come together to make a difference in my family's life!
I’m very sorry you were subjected to this treatment. You seem like a very nice lady, god bless you
I'm sorry what happened to you, it was wrong and I know exactly how it feels to be harrassed by bored cops. God Bless.
Veta, sorry to see that you went through such an awful experience. I can't give you much but hope that it helps you and that you can find some hope form the fact that people are supporting you.
God bless you; I hope the city pays for the behavior of those pigs.
I'm hopeful that some attorney or advocacy group will take up Ms. Meints' case. The two Springfield police officers showed no compassion during the stop and even after the stop. I found their actions to be cruel & shameful. I would hope that Springfield Police Department should take action with these two officers. My best wishes to Ms. Meints.
Good luck. GodBless. We have become a police state. Europeans are now calling our police "America's Gestapo" after watching the over 100,000 youtube videos like this one.
Wish you the best
I am so sorry this happened to your Mom!
These cops have no shame, I wish you the best of luck!
You did not deserve that treatment. I hope for the best for your future endeavors.
Ms. Meints did absolutely nothing wrong! Checking out a property that was recently vacated in broad daylight and leaving immediately when asked is completely reasonable. Both the people who called the police and the police themselves were completely out of line! While I'm glad she wasn't arrested, there was no excuse for treating her so poorly.
October 28th, 2024
My mother's incident and detainment by the Springfield Police Department was highlighted and reviewed by Audit the Audit and we appreciate their attention to detail in highlighting and updating everyone on her situation.
Her birthday was yesterday and she appreciates all the love from the community.
She has started her own channel call Senior Citizens Too!! https://www.youtube.com/@vetameints5555 Go subscribe and wish her a happy birthday.
Audit the Audit's analysis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5Hfmj1mPwE&t=415s
