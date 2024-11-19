Help Missionaries Finish First Home

Tim and Susan Vermaas have ministered with Good News for Little People (a non-profit organization) for almost 32 years. For many years they have traveled year-round bringing the Good News of Jesus to young people and their families. They present Christ through Family and Kids Crusades, Teacher Training, and special meetings. I am privileged to be their friend, as we attend the same home church in Athens, TN.

For the last 17 years, they (along with their daughter) have lived full-time in their 5th Wheel, and for 6 years prior to that, their home was a travel trailer (23 years total). About 5 years ago, they were given property to build a home on, but didn’t know if they would ever be able to afford to build.

God has been providing donations and they were able to start building in early 2023. At the same time, Susan has been dealing with severe pain and fatigue, to the point of being almost completely bedridden. After extensive testing, results came back that she has black mold toxicity in her body. Earlier this year they also confirmed that there is toxic mold growing inside the walls of their 5th wheel trailer, which is making her sick. This has increased the urgency of moving into their new home. In order to obtain the Certificate of Occupancy, they need to have certain items finished, such as: the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. They are so close, but are lacking the remaining $20,000 to finish these things.

To date, Tim has been diligent to do much of the work himself and utilize the talents of friends and volunteers as much as possible. They have purchased deeply discounted appliances to make each financial donation stretch as far as possible. He and Susan are in awe of how God has provided every step of the way to get this far without using debt! I feel a strong conviction to help them cross the finish line by calling on more of God’s people to help. Coming together with gifts of any size, we can share God’s love with a couple who have given so much of this love to others.

“Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.“ 2 Cor. 9:7

“Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act. Do not say to your neighbor, “Come back tomorrow and I’ll give it to you"— when you already have it with you.“ Prov. 3:27-28

Thank you for giving, praying, and sharing this fundraiser! If you prefer to give a tax deductible gift, you can send funds via ApplePay to their ministry (423-506-1890) or you can write a check and mail it to:

Good News for Little People

P.O. Box 1633

Athens, TN 37371

To read more about their family and ministry, go to: www.thevermaasfamily.org