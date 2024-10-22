Kitchen completion

Fundraiser Synopsis: "Nourishing Futures: A Kitchen for Change"

In the heart of Venezuela, where many families struggle to provide basic nutrition for their children, we are launching a vital initiative to build a community kitchen dedicated to feeding 400 to 800 children daily. "Nourishing Futures" aims to combat hunger and promote healthy eating habits among the youngest members of our society.





With your generous support, we will create a sustainable kitchen that not only provides nutritious meals but also offers cooking classes and nutrition education for families. Together, we can ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that every child has the opportunity to thrive. Join us in making a lasting impact on the lives of these children and their families. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to a brighter future. Let’s unite for a cause that nourishes bodies, minds, and dreams! Amen

Pastor Rich

Embassy Evangelical Church