Kitchen completion

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Richard Carrasquillo
Fundraiser Synopsis: "Nourishing Futures: A Kitchen for Change"
In the heart of Venezuela, where many families struggle to provide basic nutrition for their children, we are launching a vital initiative to build a community kitchen dedicated to feeding 400 to 800 children daily. "Nourishing Futures" aims to combat hunger and promote healthy eating habits among the youngest members of our society.
With your generous support, we will create a sustainable kitchen that not only provides nutritious meals but also offers cooking classes and nutrition education for families. Together, we can ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that every child has the opportunity to thrive. Join us in making a lasting impact on the lives of these children and their families. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to a brighter future. Let’s unite for a cause that nourishes bodies, minds, and dreams! Amen
Pastor Rich
Embassy Evangelical Church
Los bendigo en el nombre de Jesucristo. Para El nada es imposible, y El recibira toda la Gloria y Honra, Amén!
God Bless
To God be the glory
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.